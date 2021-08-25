Money Design Co.,Ltd. Buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

- New Purchases: REET, IHY,
- Added Positions: VPL, GLDM, IGOV, TLT, IEF, BWX, EPP, QQQ, MBB, VTV, IGSB, VWO, SRLN, TIP, VOT, VTIP, IGF, VGIT, IYR, SUSA, ICLN, RWX, SPSB, VMBS, EWT, XLE, SPEM,
- Reduced Positions: EWJ, LQD, EPI, SPAB, FXI, XLRE, SPYV, SPYG, IXC, HYG, IFGL, VDE,
- Sold Out: IAU, VCIT,
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 508,082 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 156,412 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.37%
- iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 788,270 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.77%
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 1,070,911 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 405,298 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.14%
Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.719000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 147,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY)
Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 46,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)
Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1301.85%. The purchase prices were between $79.6 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $82.55. The stock is now traded at around $81.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 504,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6877.60%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.802400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 1,473,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)
Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond by 94.76%. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $53.64, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $52.690500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 530,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 217,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19. The stock is now traded at around $116.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 405,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)
Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon by 74.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.03 and $30.02, with an estimated average price of $29.65. The stock is now traded at around $29.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 530,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55.
