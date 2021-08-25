Money Design Co.,Ltd. Buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Money Design Co.,Ltd. Buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Money Design Co.,Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Money Design Co.,Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Money Design Co.,Ltd. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $892 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Money Design Co.,Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/money+design+co.%2Cltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Money Design Co.,Ltd.
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 508,082 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 156,412 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.37%
  3. iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 788,270 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.77%
  4. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 1,070,911 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
  5. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 405,298 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.14%
New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.719000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 147,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 46,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1301.85%. The purchase prices were between $79.6 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $82.55. The stock is now traded at around $81.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 504,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6877.60%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.802400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 1,473,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond by 94.76%. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $53.64, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $52.690500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 530,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 217,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19. The stock is now traded at around $116.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 405,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon by 74.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.03 and $30.02, with an estimated average price of $29.65. The stock is now traded at around $29.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 530,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Money Design Co.,Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Money Design Co.,Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Money Design Co.,Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Money Design Co.,Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Money Design Co.,Ltd. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider