AltraVue Capital, LLC Buys StoneX Group Inc, BGC Partners Inc, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc, Sells Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, Landec Corp

New Purchases: BGCP, BBCP,

BGCP, BBCP, Added Positions: SNEX, QADA, CCF, NOMD, ALEX, CABO, SAFT, UNH, DG, FSV, MAR, SHO, NVR, AGYS, PLUS, MLI, UFPT, IESC, AGX, NRIM, PARR, BKR, HCKT, WINA, OBCI, VLGEA, STC,

SNEX, QADA, CCF, NOMD, ALEX, CABO, SAFT, UNH, DG, FSV, MAR, SHO, NVR, AGYS, PLUS, MLI, UFPT, IESC, AGX, NRIM, PARR, BKR, HCKT, WINA, OBCI, VLGEA, STC, Reduced Positions: CDMO, SIGA, RILY,

CDMO, SIGA, RILY, Sold Out: BMTC, LNDC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys StoneX Group Inc, BGC Partners Inc, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc, Chase Corp, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, sells Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, Landec Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AltraVue Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, AltraVue Capital, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $564 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AltraVue Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altravue+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 2,186,956 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55% QAD Inc (QADA) - 484,892 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.29% StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 568,261 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.32% Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) - 1,157,753 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.65% Agilysys Inc (AGYS) - 428,287 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.00%

AltraVue Capital, LLC initiated holding in BGC Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.83 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 2,300,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AltraVue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $7.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,030,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in StoneX Group Inc by 143.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $70.08, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $66.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 568,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Chase Corp by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $100.85 and $122.74, with an estimated average price of $110.78. The stock is now traded at around $116.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 166,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc by 29.94%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 799,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48. The stock is now traded at around $2038.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Safety Insurance Group Inc by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $87.32, with an estimated average price of $83.46. The stock is now traded at around $80.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 171,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 34,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AltraVue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $42.19 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83.

AltraVue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Landec Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.51.