AltraVue Capital, LLC Buys StoneX Group Inc, BGC Partners Inc, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc, Sells Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, Landec Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AltraVue Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys StoneX Group Inc, BGC Partners Inc, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc, Chase Corp, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, sells Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, Landec Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AltraVue Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, AltraVue Capital, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $564 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AltraVue Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altravue+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AltraVue Capital, LLC
  1. Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 2,186,956 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55%
  2. QAD Inc (QADA) - 484,892 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.29%
  3. StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 568,261 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.32%
  4. Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) - 1,157,753 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.65%
  5. Agilysys Inc (AGYS) - 428,287 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.00%
New Purchase: BGC Partners Inc (BGCP)

AltraVue Capital, LLC initiated holding in BGC Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.83 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 2,300,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP)

AltraVue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $7.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,030,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in StoneX Group Inc by 143.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $70.08, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $66.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 568,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chase Corp (CCF)

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Chase Corp by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $100.85 and $122.74, with an estimated average price of $110.78. The stock is now traded at around $116.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 166,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc by 29.94%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 799,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cable One Inc (CABO)

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48. The stock is now traded at around $2038.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT)

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Safety Insurance Group Inc by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $87.32, with an estimated average price of $83.46. The stock is now traded at around $80.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 171,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 34,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC)

AltraVue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $42.19 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83.

Sold Out: Landec Corp (LNDC)

AltraVue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Landec Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of AltraVue Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. AltraVue Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AltraVue Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AltraVue Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AltraVue Capital, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
