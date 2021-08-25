Veracity Capital LLC Buys iSun Inc, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, iSun Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: ISUN, USRT, KMI, OKE, FALN, OUNZ, PAVE, VTI, EOG, BX, COMT, IXG, VEA, PWS, VLU, MSGN, MGV, IYE, OMAB, SCHW, MTCH, BNTX, SYK, NXPI, MSCI, IBN, HIMX, UPS, CBD,

IUSV, LMT, UWM, IUSB, NOBL, TSLA, MO, EFV, EQC, PM, BUD, GOOG, ASML, AG, EFG, MAG, CEF, CHUY, IWF, MCK, DGRO, IGSB, BLOK, MSGE, BBVA, GDX, SHOP, SILJ, CX, GOVT, PSLV, PHYS, KOF, SID, ABEV, DE, FMX, WST, WPM, PAAS, HDB, NVDA, IJH, IYJ, IYH, ESGE, IVE, VGK, SPOT, UA, PYPL, FRC, FNV, RTX, NKE, MDT, LH, F, EQIX, DLTR, GOLD, AEM, T, Reduced Positions: JNJ, IWM, SPY, AAPL, IUSG, EFA, IVV, IEFA, ABT, HON, LOW, DIS, UNP, ADM, CL, MDY, IEMG, ACN, BAC, PG, VZ, INTC, CMCSA, MBB, LPX, PFE, MDLZ, JBL, MSFT, ABBV, IQV, LRCX, CPRT, FISV, ARKK, ECL, MELI, DOCU, MU, TRV, TGT, AMD, AMED, GD, GILD, HD, KMB, FBHS, ESGU, ATVI, AMZN, CAT, SJM, SIVB, TTWO, TMO, WMT, DG, AGG, MTUM, XLK, CTAS, DTE, EPD, GOOGL, HPQ, NUE, EBAY, GNRC, PNR, VNQ, COF, COP, MCD, SPGI, LIN, REGN, WFC, ALLK, CARR, IWD, SPLV, AOS, ADBE, APD, ALB, AMGN, BRK.B, KO, LLY, EMR, EXPD, NEE, GPC, INTU, LEG, NVS, PPG, PEP, SWK, TXN, UNH, GWW, ET, AVGO, AMCR, OTIS, IWR, PLD, AMT, AMAT, CVX, CCI, QCOM, TSM, VLO, DAL, V, GM, BABA, MUB, Sold Out: 4U1A, MKC, LQD, CSCO, XOM, IXN, MKTX, XLY, PTLC, NOW, NICE, CYTK, SNPS, ARGX, ICLN, PEG, DIA, IBM, HES, DFS, HPE, GE, VWO, GBIL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iSun Inc, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, ONEOK Inc, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, sells Johnson & Johnson, iSun Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veracity Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Veracity Capital LLC owns 262 stocks with a total value of $431 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 200,787 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.55% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 298,000 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.08% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 32,416 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.76% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 178,804 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 88,243 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.94%

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in iSun Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 63,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 67,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $53.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 31,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 143.20%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $358.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.99%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 86.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 226.56%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $712.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Equity Commonwealth by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in iSun Inc. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $13.35, with an estimated average price of $8.87.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62.