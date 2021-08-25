Logo
Panasonic Unveils SC-GN01 Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System (WIGSS) To Deliver Unbeatable Sound For Serious Gamers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Panasonic's newest gaming speaker system offers immersive play without sacrificing comfort

PR Newswire

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panasonic announced the SoundSlayer Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System (WIGSS)—SC-GN01—at Gamescom 2021.

WIGGS.jpg

With a unique, ergonomic design that is worn on the shoulders, you can comfortably enjoy realistic surround sound while losing yourself in your favorite video games. Similar to its sister product, the HTB01 gaming speaker released in 2020, the SoundSlayer WIGSS has been specifically designed in collaboration with SQUARE ENIX with gamers in mind and offers a vast sound field and three different sound modes to enhance the gaming experience.

The SoundSlayer WIGSS's three sound modes, which were expertly created through joint development with the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online sound team, allows users to fully enjoy immersive gameplay.

With a high-fidelity sound field, the SoundSlayer WIGSS enhances game audio and provides a truly realistic experience within the virtual world. It is optimized for use with FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, the critically acclaimed MMORPG*1 from SQUARE ENIX Co., Ltd. and provides an unparalleled audio experience within the world of Hydaelyn.

Amazing Sound Modes

Experience great sound, no matter what genre video game you play
The SoundSlayer WIGSS is equipped with three distinct gaming sound modes: Role-Playing Game mode, First-Person Shooter mode and Voice mode.

The Role-Playing Game*2 mode is ideal for role-playing games and optimized for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online. This mode creates a sense of reality and intensity, so players feel like they're inside of the game's virtual world.

The First-person Shooter*3 mode provides accurate audio location so users can hear subtle sounds, such as footsteps, giving players the advantage in first-person shooter and third-person shooter*4 games.

The Voice mode enhances human voices and further contributes to the immersive experience. Recommended for adventure games*5, where clear dialogue can provide important clues.

By switching between the three modes, gamers can create a realistic experience filled with intensity and tension.

The SoundSlayer WIGSS also features a Music mode and Cinema mode so gamers can enjoy a realistic audio experience with content other than games, such as movies and television shows.

Furthermore, by equipping a high-performance noise- and echo-cancelling dual microphone, you can chat clearly with other players without being disturbed by the powerful surround sound.

Sound Quality Designed for Gamers

Immersive sound with the latest audio technologies
The SoundSlayer WIGSS features original sound technology with four-channel full-range speakers in a comfortable, wearable design. This high-quality gaming speaker combines original processing technologies such as True MAGESS (Majestic Augmented Gaming Environment Sound System) and a high-performance signal processor for a premium audio experience.

The True MAGESS (Majestic Augmented Gaming Environment Sound System) features four full-range speakers that deliver high surround sound in all directions accentuating sharp sounds with neodymium magnets.

Its high-performance signal processor with the original signal processing technology creates realistic surround sound. It is also compatible with multi-channel content, such as 5.1ch, and reproduces a more natural surround.

The SoundSlayer WIGSS system and unique processing technology create a more realistic acoustic field, making gamers feel as though they are enveloped by sound in all directions – helping gameplay by accurately placing footsteps, gunfire and other critical sound effects within the soundscape.

Ergonomic Design for Comfort

Powerful immersive sound in a wearable design
The SoundSlayer WIGSS, designed to sit comfortably on the shoulders, features optimal speaker placement and signal processing technology, which help to deliver a rich and powerful sound experience. The unique, ergonomic design allows gamers to play comfortably for a long period of time without putting pressure on the head and ears, which can be caused by headphones.

It also features Panasonic's original housing structure based on the results of human body data analysis to offer high levels of comfort even during extended gameplay.

NB: Functions, function names and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Specifications

A comfortable gaming speaker with great surround sound

Model No.

SC-GN01

Total RMS Output Power

4W (1kHz, T.H.D.10.0%, 6Ω, 20kHz LPF)

Speaker System

Speaker Unit

3.0 cm Cone type x 4 (Front L/R, Surround L/R)

Impedance

Sound Mode

GAME (RPG/ FPS/ Voice), MUSIC, CINMEA, STEREO

Microphone units

MEMS type 2 pcs

USB plug

USB Type A

AUX Audio input/output

3.5㎜ mini jack CTIA compliant

Compatible
equipment

Connection with USB cable

PC, PS4, PS5,

Nintendo Switch (TV mode)

Connection with Audio cable

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X,

Nintendo Switch (Tabletop/ Handheld mode)

PC compatible OS

Windows10

Power Supply (USB cable)

DC 5 V 900 mA

Power Consumption

Approx. 4.5 W

Supplied Accessory

Approx. 1.5 m Audio cable

Dimensions (W x H x D)

Approx. 240 x 46 x 209 mm

Weight

Approx. 244 g (*Not include Cable and USB plug)





Trademark Notice

The SC-GN01 Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System (WIGSS) will be available in October 2021.

Functions, function names, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

*1: Massive multiplayer online role-playing game: any story-driven online video game in which a player, taking on the persona of a character in a virtual or fantasy world, interacts with a large number of other players.
*2: Role-playing game: A type of video game genre in which players adopt the roles of imaginary characters in an adventure.
*3: First-person shooter: A type of video game genre in which the player assumes the field of vision of the character, so that the game camera includes the character's weapon, but the rest of the character model is not seen.
*4: A type of video game genre in which the player assumes a perspective view of the character, typically positioning the camera over the shoulder of the player.
*5: A type of video game genre characterized by investigation, exploration, puzzle-solving and interactions with game characters, and a focus on narrative rather than reflex-based challenges.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world serving consumers and also by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chain and Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com.

Additional Info here:

panasonic_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY85574&sd=2021-08-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panasonic-unveils-sc-gn01-wearable-immersive-gaming-speaker-system-wigss-to-deliver-unbeatable-sound-for-serious-gamers-301362761.html

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY85574&Transmission_Id=202108251330PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY85574&DateId=20210825
