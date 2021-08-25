Logo
America's Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America's Best Small Companies for 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Rogers, Arkansas , Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. ( CRMT) was recently named to Forbes magazine’s 2021 list of America’s Best Small Companies.

“We are honored to be named one of America’s best small companies. It is our dedication to customer experience and the hard work of our associates that makes America’s Car-Mart great. Our new tagline, ‘Keeping You on the Road’ says it all,” said Jeff Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our associates live out our mission, vision and values and give our customers peace of mind with their local transportation needs. We strongly believe local communities are better when we are there, and we are proud of our company and excited about our future.”

For over 40 years, Car-Mart has provided transportation solutions and legendary service to customers and local communities. With over 2,000 associates, 151 dealerships in 12 states and over 91,000 customers, Car-Mart’s vision has never wavered from its mission of earning the repeat business of its customers by providing quality vehicles, affordable payment terms and excellent service. The company’s unique service offering, which emphasizes helping people, has enabled Car-Mart to achieve significant growth over the course of its 40-year history.

The companies comprising the Best Small Companies list were chosen by Forbes based on a market value between $300 million and $2 billion, positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. The rankings are based on earnings growth and sales growth for the latest 12 months and over 5 years, one-year and 5-year return on equity and 52-week total return. More weight was given to the latest-12 month and 1-year data in the ranking. All data used was as of November 25, 2020.

To learn more about the list, go to 2021 America’s Best Small Companies. For more information about Car-Mart, go to Car-Mart.com.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

ti?nf=ODMxNTE4MiM0Mzc1MjAwIzIwMjY5MTc=
America-s-Car-Mart-Inc-.png
Contacts:Jeff Williams, CEO at (479) 464-9944 or Vickie Judy, CFO at (479) 464-9944
