Ford to Lead the Auto Industry's Struggle

Shares of Ford Motor Co. ( F, Financial) have gained 87% over the past year as fiscal stimulus spurred on prospects. The stock has also been one of the most attractive retracement trades since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

Today's situation is grim if you're a Ford shareholder, however; quantitative methods suggest the stock is well overvalued, and economic factors worsen the deal.



Macro concerns

The macro concerns are multidimensional. First of all, there's been surging demand for auto loans over the past year as individuals have reigned in stimulus cheques, which have added to household savings and subsequently encouraged spending.





Source: Bloomberg



The second factor is a slowdown in estimated real gross domestic product and further increases in core inflation. If real GDP decreases, spending on discretionary goods such as automobiles might taper off, leading to a decline in Ford's top-line growth.



Inflation growth at the highest level since the 1970s has eroded Ford's profitability as its input costs rise and operating margins narrow. Investors tend to sell during inflationary periods from a stock perspective as their per-unit risk demands usually can't be met.

Fundamental issues

Source: Portfolio Visualizer.

After running a factor analysis on the stock, it became apparent that it has outperformed its capability. The stock negatively correlates with high book-to-stock market scenarios and is nearly perfectly correlated with momentum.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer.

Further studying the concept allows us to understand that the company’s current book value will have little bearing moving forward, but its relative strength index halving over the past month speaks volumes from a downward momentum standpoint.

Furthermore, Ford has struggled to provide its shareholders with a bang for their buck. Earnings per share have started worsening once again, and historic correlations suggest the stock price will be dragged down as a consequence.

Final word

Ford's stock has outperformed significantly over the past year, and it seems as though it's heading in the other direction if one bases their analysis on both quantitative and economic studies.