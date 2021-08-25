Ford to Lead the Auto Industry's Struggle

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ford to Lead the Auto Industry's Struggle

Auto stocks are set to come back down to earth

Author's Avatar
Steve Gray Booyens
Aug 25, 2021

Summary

  • Debt and both push and pull inflation is off the charts.
  • Regressions suggest the stock is overvalued.
  • Downward momentum on display.
Article's Main Image

Shares of Ford Motor Co. (

F, Financial) have gained 87% over the past year as fiscal stimulus spurred on prospects. The stock has also been one of the most attractive retracement trades since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

Today's situation is grim if you're a Ford shareholder, however; quantitative methods suggest the stock is well overvalued, and economic factors worsen the deal.

Macro concerns

The macro concerns are multidimensional. First of all, there's been surging demand for auto loans over the past year as individuals have reigned in stimulus cheques, which have added to household savings and subsequently encouraged spending.

1430618722900381696.png

Source: Bloomberg

The second factor is a slowdown in estimated real gross domestic product and further increases in core inflation. If real GDP decreases, spending on discretionary goods such as automobiles might taper off, leading to a decline in Ford's top-line growth.

Inflation growth at the highest level since the 1970s has eroded Ford's profitability as its input costs rise and operating margins narrow. Investors tend to sell during inflationary periods from a stock perspective as their per-unit risk demands usually can't be met.

Fundamental issues

1430618735151943680.png

Source: Portfolio Visualizer.

After running a factor analysis on the stock, it became apparent that it has outperformed its capability. The stock negatively correlates with high book-to-stock market scenarios and is nearly perfectly correlated with momentum.

1430618742588444672.png

Source: Portfolio Visualizer.

Further studying the concept allows us to understand that the company’s current book value will have little bearing moving forward, but its relative strength index halving over the past month speaks volumes from a downward momentum standpoint.

1430618752872878080.png

Furthermore, Ford has struggled to provide its shareholders with a bang for their buck. Earnings per share have started worsening once again, and historic correlations suggest the stock price will be dragged down as a consequence.

Final word

Ford's stock has outperformed significantly over the past year, and it seems as though it's heading in the other direction if one bases their analysis on both quantitative and economic studies.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
5 / 5 (1 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment