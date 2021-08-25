Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing Services To Improve Exposure Online

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com®, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: US Air Purifies, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp (OTCPINK:GTXO).

In today's release, Findit® will be highlighting three featured members that are utilizing Findit marketing services which help improve overall web presence through search and social media. Findit offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

Our first featured member is US Air Purifiers. US Air Purifiers LLC is a USA based small business that is family owned by a female (WOSB) and a disabled, retired veteran. Their 5 Star Customer Rating and A+ BBB review among other certificates originate from their basic business philosophy, the backbone of their company: 'Treat each and every customer the way we want to be treated'. They have a wide range of residential and commercial air purifiers to meet your air cleaning needs. From air purifiers that purify the air in a single room to the entire home, customers can shop by brand, size, filter type, use, and price.

With more and more people working remotely or at home, now is a great time to invest in an air purifier that can meet your air cleaning needs and exceed your expectations. US Air Purifiers has a great selection of air purifiers including silent operation models for bedrooms or living rooms or whole home / whole office air purifiers for larger square footage spaces. Customers who need assistance with selecting the right purifier for their needs can call US Air Purifiers at 888-231-1463.

Follow US Air Purifiers on Findit

findit.com/airpurifiers

Our second featured member is Hip Hop Bling. Shop a wide range of high quality realistic looking bling bling jewelry from Hip Hop Bling and stock up on your favorites. They carry a great selection of bling bling jewelry, iced-out pieces and accessories that make perfect gifts for yourself, friends, and family. Hip Hop Bling sells high quality, fashion hip hop jewelry, including bracelets, chains, diamonds, watches, and more. Their jewelry offers an authentic look and feel to real diamond and gold jewelry but is offered at a more competitive price point.

Hip Hop Bling is the trusted source for premium jewelry offered at incredible value and their entire collection is available online at Hiphopbling.com. Shop on the go via the Hip Hop Bling app, available for Android and IOS devices. As part of Findit's campaign, content is created through several Findit URLs, driving traffic to Hip Hop Bling's website for customers to place orders who are interested in the products Hip Hop Bling sells.

Follow Hip Hop Bling on Findit

findit.com/hiphopbling

Download the Hip Hop Bling App from the Google Play Store

Download the Hip Hop Bling App from the Apple App Store

Our third featured member is GTX Corp. GTX Corp(OTC PINK:GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® - think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX's business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

With the onset of COVID-19 and the surge of the Delta Variant, GTX Corp continues to provide PPE supplies and COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits to interested individuals. GTX Corp sources and supplies a wide selection of masks, gloves, thermometers and other supplies and offers fast convenient shipping on orders. Visit their PPE supplies page at www.gtxmask.com to view existing inventory and call 213-489-3019 for assistance with your order.

Follow GTX Corp on Findit

findit.com/covid-19-ppe-supplies

Claim your Name on Findit® today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

The videos embedded in this release were produced by Findit as part of the marketing campaigns provided to these companies. The videos are used in content created on Findit, content created on the client's website, and also published to Youtube and to their Google My Business Account.

Findit® also welcomes individuals who are looking to post the content that they want seen and shared without censorship. Findit does not have algorithms in place that controls which posts show up and which posts do not and does not censor content unless it is of pornographic or terroristic nature or inciting violence.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email [email protected].

Download the Findit® App today and let the world see what you have to say and share with them. Post on the go with your mobile device anywhere you have an internet connection.

Google

Apple

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com®, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit® to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/661332/Findit-Features-Members-US-Air-Purifiers-Hip-Hop-Bling-and-GTX-Corp-Who-Utilize-Findit-Marketing-Services-To-Improve-Exposure-Online



