Innovative Healthcare Solutions Provider 'Health Karma' Reports Many Accomplishments To Date This Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Innovative Healthcare Solutions Provider 'Health Karma' Reports Many Accomplishments To Date This Year

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), a leading innovative healthcare solutions provider, today provided an update on the growth and accomplishments of its wholly owned subsidiary, Health Karma™ this year. To date, 2021 has been very positive for Health Karma, with the company accomplishing the following:

  • Appointed Experienced Health Insurance Technology Executive Travis Jackson as New Chief Executive Officer of Health Karma. Mr. Jackson brings a wealth of experience across virtually every dimension of healthcare. He is a seasoned leader with significant experience driving revenue growth in health insurance and health tech market segments, operating efficiently at scale, and delivering value to shareholders.
  • Launched In the mid-first quarter Virtual Primary Care + Behavioral Health (VPC + BH) offering to employers, with it now having a growing list of employers offering Health Karma VPC as part of their employees benefits packages.
  • Launched Partner Program also in the late first quarter to provide additional multi-tiered sales channels to deliver product offerings to employers and individuals. Health Karma continually adds new partners each week adding to the force of insurance brokers, agencies, associations, and other organizations/individuals offering Health Karma to their client base.
  • Added nearly 200 reps selling Health Karma in our Partner Program and the number continues growing each week.
  • Created on the consumer side a scalable acquisition channel now being ramped up and starting to drive direct to consumer sales.
  • Hired leading PR Firm, TransMedia Group, to drive brand awareness & media relations to propel Health Karma on its next phase of growth. The PR campaign will focus on Health Karma's success as it enters the next phase of growth and seeks to expand its footprint on healthcare. The award-winning PR firm will help the company improve its corporate messaging and enhance communications with key stakeholders.
  • Gained recognition for its thought leadership in virtual care from traction generated from Health Karma's VPC + BH offering.
  • Published in CEOWorld Magazine was President of Health Karma, Michael Swartz's article entitled "How Employers Can Support Remote Workers With Telehealth Options," which got 12.4+ million page views, CEOWORLD magazine is a leading business magazine written strictly for CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, senior management executives, business leaders, and high net worth individuals worldwide.
  • Michael Swartz was also featured in Authority Magazine's thought leadership interview series called "5 Things We Must Do to Improve the U.S. Healthcare System". Since 2018, Authority Magazine has conducted more than 25,000 interviews with prominent Authorities like Ava DuVernay, Chris Evans, Shaquille O'Neal, Peyton Manning, and the C-Suite executives of companies like eBay, Kroger, American Express, Bank of America, Google, Twitter, Spotify, and thousands of others.
  • Sparking Health Karma's momentum and growth, Michael Swartz was selected as an honoree for the First Annual South Florida Business & Wealth (SFBW) Excellence in Healthcare Awards in the Rising Star (40 & under) category.

Commenting on the company's accomplishments this year, Health Karma Chief Executive Officer, Travis Jackson said "The Company's current momentum and growth is a testament to Michael & the entire Health Karma team's incredible efforts building Health Karma™ - their passion for our members, and tireless drive to transform the healthcare experience, has better positioned us to capture the many great opportunities that lie ahead. I look forward to leading the company to new heights through the rest of 2021 and beyond."

For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarma.org and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company whose mission is to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

Media Contact: Karla Hernandez, [email protected], 561-768-1773.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investor Relations
(954) 653-8216

SOURCE: MediXall Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661339/Innovative-Healthcare-Solutions-Provider-Health-Karma-Reports-Many-Accomplishments-To-Date-This-Year

img.ashx?id=661339

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment