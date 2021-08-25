City Holding Company Elects Javier A. Reyes to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

City Holding Company Elects Javier A. Reyes to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

City Holding Company, the “Company” (NASDAQ: CHCO), has appointed Javier A. Reyes, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Jay C. Goldman. Dr. Reyes’ appointment is effective immediately and he will stand for election by the shareholders at the next annual meeting scheduled for April 2022. This increases the number of directors of the Company from 12 to 13. The Board of Directors expects to recommend Dr. Reyes as a Class III director, whose terms shall expire at the annual meeting of shareholders in 2023.

Dr. Reyes grew up in Mexico City, Mexico, where earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics at ITESM CEM (Monterrey TEC, campus Estado the Mexico) and moved to the US in 1998 to pursue his Ph.D. in economics at Texas A&M University. Earlier this summer, Dr. Reyes was named Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs for the University of Illinois Chicago.

Prior to this new role, Dr. Reyes served as the Milan Puskar Dean of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics at West Virginia University. In addition to overseeing the state’s flagship business college, he worked with WVU and state government agencies to diversify and grow West Virginia’s economy as Vice President for Startup West Virginia.

Dr. Reyes has experience in investment banking and has been a visiting scholar at several international institutions. He has served as grant reviewer for the National Science Foundation and as an invited academic scholar for the International Monetary Fund and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. He was a founding member of the inaugural TIAA National Hispanic Advisory Council and continues to serve in its newer form, the TIAA Diversity Advisory Council. He has also served on the national board of directors for the Association for Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) and the national board of directors for the University Professional and Continuing Education Association.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Reyes join our Board of Directors,” said Charles Hageboeck, President and Chief Executive Officer of City Holding. “With his skills and experience in global economic matters and his accomplishments as an award-winning educator, innovative leader in learning technologies and champion for diversity and inclusion, he brings a wealth of knowledge, ideas and proven strategies that will help City meet today’s strategic goals and plan for the future.”

City Holding Company is a $5.9 billion bank holding Company headquartered in Charleston, WV. City Holding Company is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia. City National operates 94 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Ohio.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210825005649r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005649/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment