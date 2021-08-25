Logo
Wildpack Beverage Inc. to Host Live Corporate Webinar on August 31st at 5pm ET

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it expects to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on August 30, 2021

Wildpack_Beverage_Inc__Wildpack_Beverage_Inc__to_Host_Live_Corpo.jpg

The Company's CEO, Mitch Barnard, CFO, Ryan Mason, and COO, Chuck Zadlo will be delivering the Q2 Earnings Call followed by an Investor Presentation including an overview of operations and upcoming milestones. You can register for the webinar below.

Date: Tuesday, August 31st, 2021
Time: 5pm EST (2pm PT)
Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email: [email protected].

Per: "Mitch Barnard"

Mitch Barnard
Chief Executive Officer and Director

Advisors

Stifel GMP is acting as financial advisor to Wildpack Beverage, Inc., Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is acting as its legal advisor, Oakhill Financial Inc and RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG) is acting as its investor relations advisors.

Visit our investor website at:

www.investor.wildpackbev.com

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging, operating in the middle market by providing can filling and decorating services to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Atlanta, Georgia, Longmont, Colorado, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Wildpack commenced trading on May 19, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS.V".

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, the anticipated filing date of Wildpack's financial information for the period ended June 30, 2021. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Wildpack's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Wildpack's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties related to Wildpack's business, including: that Wildpack's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; delays in filing of financial information; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the beverage manufacturing and packaging sector in general; that future results may vary from historical results; and competition in the markets where Wildpack operates. Except as required by securities law, Wildpack does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=VA86732&sd=2021-08-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wildpack-beverage-inc-to-host-live-corporate-webinar-on-august-31st-at-5pm-et-301363014.html

SOURCE Wildpack Beverage Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA86732&Transmission_Id=202108251525PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA86732&DateId=20210825
