Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc Buys Kilroy Realty Corp, Public Storage, Welltower Inc, Sells Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Kilroy Realty Corp, Public Storage, Welltower Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equinix Inc, sells Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc. As of 2021Q2, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heitman+real+estate+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC
  1. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 242,762 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.51%
  2. Public Storage (PSA) - 525,321 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.50%
  3. Welltower Inc (WELL) - 1,808,573 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.15%
  4. AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 716,945 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.43%
  5. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 920,651 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98%
New Purchase: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 998,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Netstreit Corp (NTST)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc initiated holding in Netstreit Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.4 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,400,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Centerspace (CSR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc initiated holding in Centerspace. The purchase prices were between $67.28 and $79.71, with an estimated average price of $71.88. The stock is now traded at around $96.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 372,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $14.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,074,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mack-Cali Realty Corp (CLI)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc initiated holding in Mack-Cali Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 541,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Public Storage (PSA)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc added to a holding in Public Storage by 66.50%. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $316.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 525,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $84.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 1,808,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 32.43%. The purchase prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66. The stock is now traded at around $222.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 716,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $807.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 242,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,167,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64. The stock is now traded at around $144.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 630,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Sold Out: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold out a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33.

Sold Out: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold out a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The sale prices were between $42.31 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $45.91.

Sold Out: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold out a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $30.18, with an estimated average price of $27.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC. Also check out:

