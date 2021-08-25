Oldfield Partners LLP Buys Allegiant Travel Co, Philip Morris International Inc, Progressive Corp

New Purchases: ALGT,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Allegiant Travel Co, Philip Morris International Inc, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oldfield Partners LLP. As of 2021Q2, Oldfield Partners LLP owns 21 stocks with a total value of $857 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 528,647 shares, 17.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,709,298 shares, 14.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.13% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) - 7,355,340 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.87% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 4,708,412 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87% SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) - 2,217,958 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%

Oldfield Partners LLP initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $190.27 and $252.82, with an estimated average price of $224.61. The stock is now traded at around $189.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oldfield Partners LLP added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 37.17%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 114,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oldfield Partners LLP added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 55.04%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 80,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.