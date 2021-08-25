Overlook Holdings Ltd Buys TAL Education Group, Missfresh

For the details of Overlook Holdings Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/overlook+holdings+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Overlook Holdings Ltd
- NetEase Inc (NTES) - 3,862,831 shares, 86.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 2,200,000 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Missfresh Ltd (MF) - 1,775,000 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
Overlook Holdings Ltd initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.75%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Missfresh Ltd (MF)
Overlook Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Missfresh Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $8.95. The stock is now traded at around $4.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 1,775,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Overlook Holdings Ltd. Also check out:
1. Overlook Holdings Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Overlook Holdings Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Overlook Holdings Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Overlook Holdings Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment