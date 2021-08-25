Overlook Holdings Ltd Buys TAL Education Group, Missfresh

New Purchases: TAL, MF,

TAL, MF, Added Positions: NTES,

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TAL Education Group, Missfresh during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Overlook Holdings Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Overlook Holdings Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $516 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NetEase Inc (NTES) - 3,862,831 shares, 86.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 2,200,000 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Missfresh Ltd (MF) - 1,775,000 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

Overlook Holdings Ltd initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.75%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Overlook Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Missfresh Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $8.95. The stock is now traded at around $4.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 1,775,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.