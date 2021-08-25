Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. Buys Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Hasbro Inc, Schneider National Inc, Tyson Foods Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Danaher Corp, sells Hasbro Inc, Schneider National Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, CVS Health Corp, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. owns 208 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+wealth+partners%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 274,316 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,172 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 41,204 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.33% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 56,307 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 69,221 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 33,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 22,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $319.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $656.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $500.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.73 and $137.7, with an estimated average price of $133.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 69.43%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 25,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 54,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.63%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3299.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 328.59%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $548.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 121.10%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $419.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 218.89%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $323.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.