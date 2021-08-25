Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. Buys Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Hasbro Inc, Schneider National Inc, Tyson Foods Inc

- New Purchases: BSV, BIV, DHR, ADBE, MDY, AME, VB, VO, IJR, MCD, MKC, ECL, SNPS, IVV, BDX, SHYF, CDNS, EL, APH, TXN, SAM, CHTR, SDC, ITW, SPGI, ALRM, TTEK, SDGR, DG, FISV, XLK, TYL, ICE, VOO, SBUX, IWR, AON, WATT,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, TMO, UNH, HD, COST, GOOGL, ACN, ABT, ROP, BRK.B, HON, SYK, UNP, EW, JPM, AGG, LLY, DIS, STE, AMGN, QCOM, AMD, AVGO, MA, LHX, IWM, V, GOOG, IWB, SHW, LVS, FB, C, SPEM, OLED, VICR, SPR, TNDM, TER, NKE, BLK, MAS, LPSN, ISRG, TDY, SPDW, ADSK, CP, LW, NTRA, GDDY, LNG, ZTS, FANG, JNJ, SIX, CLR, NFLX, NEM, WDC, VMC, STMP, WTRH, EFA, AZN,
- Reduced Positions: SNDR, CVS, IWF, DGRO, TGT, TPB, BX, SHV, SUB, UPS, ITB, EWW, IEFA, LRCX, VTI, IEMG, LQD, MTUM, METPE.PFD, GLD, CPK.PFD, WFCPQ.PFD, PSK, PM, VZ, AXP, ATVI, MDT, PNC, PEP, SIMO, RTX, CSCO, TSM, STIP, CMCSA, VEU, ABBV, BMY, NVDA, KMI, VCSH, SHY, SHM, SPTS, VWO, STZ, ACWX, NTAP, PG, QSR, AINC, PSX, FLOT, SYY, VFC, WM, PGR, CRM, SPAB, SJNK, NCLH, BABA, JPST, PYPL, AMJ,
- Sold Out: HAS, TSN, TWLO, ZS, VRM, VRTX, ROKU, IIVI, PTON, UBER, HUBS, ZM, ZG, RGEN, PFF, INTC, GBTC,
For the details of Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+wealth+partners%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 274,316 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,172 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 41,204 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.33%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 56,307 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 69,221 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 33,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 22,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $319.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $656.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $500.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.73 and $137.7, with an estimated average price of $133.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 69.43%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 25,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 54,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.63%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3299.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 328.59%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $548.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 121.10%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $419.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 218.89%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $323.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7.Sold Out: Vroom Inc (VRM)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment