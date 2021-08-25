NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Host Virtual Investor Day on September 14, 2021

NextNav, a leader in next generation GPS, and Spartacus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TMTS, TMTSW, and TMTSU) (“Spartacus” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they will host a virtual investor day event on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

The event will begin at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET and is expected to conclude at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET. The event will feature live presentations from NextNav executives, including Chairman Gary Parsons, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman and CFO Christopher Gates. NextNav will also provide demonstrations of its Pinnacle and TerraPoINT technology as part of the event.

The investor day will be webcast live from NextNav’s investors’ webpage at nextnav.com%2Finvestors%2F, and Spartacus’ website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spartacus-ac.com%2F. A replay will be available following the live event on both websites.

In June 2021, NextNav entered into a definitive merger agreement with Spartacus, in a transaction that would result in the combined company being named NextNav Inc., and its common stock and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq. The transaction is expected to close late in the third quarter of 2021 or early in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About NextNav

NextNav provides next generation GPS. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. Our revolutionary TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

About Spartacus Acquisition Corporation

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by a management team and Board of Directors with extensive experience as strategic investors and operators of businesses throughout market cycles of emerging technologies in next generation fiber, wireless, and spectrum use cases. It includes: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Peter D. Aquino, and Chief Financial Officer, Igor Volshteyn. In addition to Messrs. Aquino and Volshteyn, the Board of Directors includes Alan Howe, Eric Edidin, Andrew Day, Shelly C. Lombard and Skyler Wichers and advisor Dave Williams.

