HEXO Corp.'s Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Redecan Transaction and Senior Secured Convertible Note Financing Share Reserve

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HEXO Corp.'s Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Redecan Transaction and Senior Secured Convertible Note Financing Share Reserve

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

OTTAWA, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; HEXO) is pleased to announce that at its meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"), holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of HEXO ("Common Shares") showed their overwhelming support of the previously announced acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of the entities that carry on the business of Redecan, Canada’s largest privately-owned licensed producer (the “Transaction”) in exchange for $400 million to be paid in cash in addition to the issuance of 69,721,116 Common Shares (the “Consideration Shares”), subject to certain customary adjustments. A total of 28,969,378 Common Shares (approximately 19% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) were represented at the Meeting in person by virtual attendance or by proxy.

At the Meeting, Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the ordinary resolution (the "Transaction Resolution") to, among other things, approve the issuance of the Consideration Shares pursuant to the Transaction. The Transaction Resolution was approved by 96.183% of the votes cast by Shareholders. In addition, Shareholders also voted overwhelmingly in favour of the ordinary resolution (the "Financing Resolution") to approve the issuance of more than 32,198,894 Common Shares pursuant to the senior secured convertible note dated May 27, 2021 in the principal amount of US$360.0 million and due May 1, 2023 (the “Senior Secured Note”), representing more than 25% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, and the issuance of Common Shares at a price less than the market price less any allowable discount (as determined by TSX rules) in the event that HEXO wishes to satisfy redemption and certain other payments under the Senior Secured Note in Common Shares. The Financing Resolution was approved by 94.992% of the votes cast by Shareholders. As previously announced, all regulatory approvals necessary for completion of the Transaction have been obtained. Completion of the Transaction remains subject to other customary conditions to closing and is expected to occur in the coming days.

About HEXO

HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market. HEXO serves the Canadian recreational market with a brand portfolio including HEXO, UP Cannabis, Original Stash, Bake Sale, Namaste, and REUP brands, and the medical market in Canada, Israel and Malta. The Company also serves the Colorado market through its Powered by HEXO® strategy and Truss CBD USA, a joint-venture with Molson Coors. In the event that the previously announced transactions to acquire 48North and Redecan close, HEXO expects to be the number one cannabis products company in Canada by recreational market share.

For more information, please visit www.hexocorp.com.

Investor Relations:
[email protected]
www.hexocorp.com

Media Relations:
(819) 317-0526
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

Neither the TSX, nor NASDAQ accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ti?nf=ODMxNTI2MCM0Mzc1MjIyIzIwODQ3Nzc=
HEXO-Corp-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment