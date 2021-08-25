ResMed Announces SaaS Leadership Change

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ResMed Announces SaaS Leadership Change

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Change intended to drive rapid digital transformation, leverage full scale of cloud-connected technology platforms, and accelerate growth of ResMed’s SaaS business

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (: RMD, ASX: RMD), today announced the promotion of Bobby Ghoshal to President of ResMed’s SaaS business, effective immediately. Raj Sodhi will be leaving full-time employment at ResMed, effective September 1.

Bobby has over 25 years of experience across medical and technology industries, most currently serving as ResMed’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), with strong experience building and leading high-performing teams to accelerate the adoption of digital platforms across enterprises. From February 2016 until April 2018, Bobby served as chief operating officer for Brightree, a ResMed-owned provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service for out-of-hospital care. ResMed will commence a search process for a new CTO immediately; Bobby will remain in the CTO role until a replacement is found.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we believe the future of healthcare is outside the hospital and we have an amazing mission to improve over 250 million lives,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed’s CEO. “We must accelerate our efforts to bring software technology, along with digital and commercial innovation, to these care settings. Digital solutions, scalable digital platforms, and software embedded into our customers’ workflows are critical to our growth strategy – Bobby’s experience as ResMed’s CTO, his hands-on experience with Brightree, and his strong background across many industries makes him the right leader to accelerate our SaaS business to meet our goals for 2025 and beyond.”

“I’d like to thank Raj for the incredible work he’s done over the past nine years at ResMed,” continued Farrell. “Raj played an important role in developing the healthcare informatics function at ResMed, a function that helped to transform the company on our path to becoming the leader in digital health. He also helped to craft the SaaS strategy and lead multiple acquisitions that established the foundation for us to scale and grow our SaaS business in home medical equipment, skilled nursing facilities, home health, hospice, private duty homecare, and beyond.”

About ResMed
At ResMed (: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

For investorsFor media
Amy WakehamJayme Rubenstein
+1 858.836.5000+1 858.836.6798
[email protected][email protected]
ti?nf=ODMxNTIwMCM0Mzc1MjQzIzIwMDcxMzU=
ResMed-Inc-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment