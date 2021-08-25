AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AeroVironment%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it will issue financial results for the Company's first quarter ended July 31, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal first quarter will be Wahid Nawabi, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations.

Conference Call Event Summary

Date: September 8, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT, 2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT)

Toll-free: (877) 561-2749

International: (678) 809-1029

Conference ID: 9298599

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay Options

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.avinc.com. The audio replay will also be available via telephone from Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the passcode 9298599. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the same conference ID number to access the audio replay.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005077/en/