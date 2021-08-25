Bright Horizons Requires All U.S. Employees to be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bright Horizons Requires All U.S. Employees to be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

As COVID-19 continues to surge across the country due to the Delta variant, Bright Horizons (NYSE: BFAM), which employs approximately 17,000 people in the U.S., today announced that beginning in September it will require all employees working in its child care centers across the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who are not fully vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly at-home testing. These new requirements, combined with the company’s existing health and safety protocols, is another layer of protection against COVID-19 within its centers across the country.

“We are living in uncertain times with many variables that are outside of our control and our role as a responsible employer is to encourage our employees to get vaccinated – for the health and safety of everyone,” says Stephen Kramer, Chief Executive Officer at Bright Horizons. “Our utmost responsibility is keeping our teachers, staff, and children safe and healthy, and we believe this extra protection will help us lead the field and succeed in that mission.”

Bright Horizons will continue to offer a $100 incentive for its teachers and child care center-based employees to get vaccinated as part of its comprehensive education and awareness campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and maintaining healthy workplaces. The vaccine and testing requirements also apply to all Bright Horizons employees working in the company’s U.S. offices. Bright Horizons will provide self-test kits to employees who are not fully vaccinated on a weekly basis.

In addition to these new requirements, Bright Horizons will continue to implement stringent health and safety protocols across its child care centers, including daily health checks for adults and children and masks for all adults in the centers, including staff and parents. Masks are also strongly recommended in the centers for children over 2 years old. The company continues to revisit and evolve these policies through consulting with a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital and through guidance from the CDC and local health authorities.

The company has been a leader in research to understand the lasting impacts of COVID-19 on working parents and their children’s development. The latest research can be found here.

About Bright Horizons

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workforce education services. For more than 30 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,000 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serves more than 1,300 of the world’s leading employers. Bright Horizons’ early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210825005802r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005802/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment