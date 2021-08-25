RM LAW Announces Investigation of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.

PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc., Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On June 16, 2021, ATI completed its business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC II"), a special purpose acquisition company. Then, on July 26, 2021, ATI reported its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2021. ATI's reported results included net operating revenue of $164.0 million, compared to $149.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The Company also announced that it was lowering guidance for the balance of the fiscal year.

On this news, ATI's stock price fell $3.62 per share, or 43.41%, to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021.

