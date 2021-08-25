Bill Ackman Comments on Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza (“DPZ”)

In March, PSH initiated an investment in Domino’s Pizza ( DPZ, Financial). Domino’s is the number one pizza company in the world and, along with its franchisees, operates more than 18,000 stores globally. As 98% of the system is franchised, the company generates most of its profits from high-margin brand royalty fees, and the balance from company-owned stores and a supply chain business that supplies North American franchisees.

We have long admired Domino’s due to its compelling customer value proposition, best-in-class digital infrastructure, consistent track record, exceptional unit economics and world-class management team. Domino’s menu in the U.S. has featured its core $5.99 and $7.99 everyday value platforms for more than a decade, which are amongst the lowest-cost meals for a family of four. The company generates 75% of its sales through digital channels – by far the highest in the industry. Ownership of the leading digital and delivery infrastructure enables Domino’s to consistently deliver an outstanding customer experience as well as attractive economics to drivers, franchisees, and shareholders, all without using third-party delivery providers in the U.S. This strong value proposition and efficiency have led to consistent same-store sales growth of high-single-digits in the U.S., and mid-single-digits internationally.

The simplicity and efficiency of the company’s operations drive some of the strongest store-level economics in the restaurant industry, making Domino’s an attractive business opportunity for franchisees around the world. Many Domino’s franchisees were former drivers and restaurant employees, a track record which helps the company to recruit new employees in a difficult market for labor while also providing a path to entrepreneurship and wealth for its entry-level employees.

Domino’s franchised new stores generate pretax cash-on-cash returns of over 50%. Despite its significant market share gains over the last decade, Domino’s has a long runway for growth as it represents only 17% of global quick-service restaurant pizza sales – far less than the market share leader in other categories such as burgers, chicken, and coffee – and competition remains fragmented. These exceptional unit economics combined with a large market share opportunity underpin the company’s historical and projected unit growth of approximately 7% annually. Domino’s is led by a strong management team with an unwavering commitment to its goal of becoming the dominant pizza company in the world. The company has a demonstrated track record for shareholder-friendly capital return, which helps drive long-term earnings growth.

We believe that short-term concerns regarding 2021 same-store sales growth and longer-term angst about third-party delivery competition allowed us to purchase our stake at an attractive valuation multiple of about 26 times forward earnings, a 13% discount to the company’s historical average valuation of 30 times. Investors were myopically focused on Domino’s 2020 performance as a “COVID winner” due to the consumer shift to delivery, and overlooked key contributors for 2021 and beyond. These included a reopening-driven rebound in carryout sales, group occasions, and late-night orders, as well as continued product innovation, “Boost Week” promotions, and its largest-ever level of advertising funds.

Longer-term, we believe that Domino’s can compete effectively against third-party delivery providers. While these aggregators enjoyed explosive growth in 2020, their success did not come at Domino’s expense. We view their offerings as more of a substitute for home cooked meals and dining out. When comparing the Domino’s model with third-party delivery, we believe that the latter wins only on breadth of selection, and that Domino’s wins on virtually every other metric, including price and transparency, speed and consistency of delivery times, suitability of stores and products for delivery, its sustainable labor model for drivers, and a proven track record of profitability for all parties involved.

The company’s results in the first half of 2021 showed that both delivery and carryout contributed to same-store sales growth, with reopened markets outperforming markets with more COVID restrictions. Contrary to March investor expectations for a slowdown, two-year same-store sales growth accelerated both domestically and overseas this year – to 20% and 15%, respectively, in the latest quarter – as many of the tailwinds we identified have begun to unfold.

We believe we were able to capitalize on a temporary moment of investor concern and build a stake in a great company at a fair price. While the shares have appreciated significantly since we initiated our investment, we continue to believe Domino’s remains an attractive investment.

From Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pershing Square 2021 semiannual letter.