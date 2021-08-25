Value Investing Live Recap: Wesley Gray

After serving as a captain in the United States Marine Corps, Dr. Wesley Gray earned an MBA and a doctorate in finance from the University of Chicago, where he studied under Nobel Prize winner Eugene Fama. Next, Gray took an academic job in his wife's hometown of Philadelphia and worked as a finance professor at Drexel University. His interest in bridging the research gap between academia and industry led him to found Alpha Architect, an asset management firm dedicated to an impact mission of empowering investors through education.

He is a contributor to multiple industry publications and regularly speaks to professional investor groups across the country. Gray has published multiple academic papers and four books, including “Embedded” (Naval Institute Press, 2009), “Quantitative Value” (Wiley, 2012), “DIY Financial Advisor” (Wiley, 2015) and “Quantitative Momentum” (Wiley, 2016). He currently resides in the suburbs of Philadelphia with his wife and three children.

Watch the full presentation here:

Key takeaways

Gray kicked off his presentation with an introduction to himself and how he decided to start up Alpha Architect. While working as a professor and running an investing research blog alongside his friend, he was cold-called by a billionaire who wanted to control their own capital and start doing quantitative investing. From there, the firm developed a systematic value investing strategy for ultra-high net worth clients, established their own exchange-traded funds and now runs infrastructure for others to start their own ETFs.

The investor broke his presentation down into four key parts, with the first seeking to define what he calls value factor investing. Alongside his journey to becoming a believer in systematic value investing, he explained the concept as “Moneyball” for finance. In short, investors can take different characteristics of a company, data points like market cap and price-earnings ratios, and use them to map out a portfolio for expected risks and rewards. He explained that using this system over a long period of time leads to returns in excess of passively investing in the market.

Next, he looked at the appeal of value factor investing and also some of the problems it has encountered. Looking over the course of decades, a value factor strategy shows exceptional performance, but value as an overall concept has encountered many struggles over the last 10 years. He explained a hypothesis that the widespread appeal of value investing has led to increased competition and, therefore, killed the success it has seen. However, value investing has seen many short-term struggles and his concept of value factor investing cannot simply be written off as being too easy.

He then turned to examine how the markets work, which he believes is where many investors' knowledge falls short. His explanation highlighted two key concepts that illustrate the market as being efficient or inefficient. Gray continued that he believes markets are actually both and, therefore, are risky and tough to exploit. Overall, he boiled the ideas down to one simple concept that an investor must be able to endure certains forms of pain to make money in the stock market. Even if an investor put together the perfect portfolio, they would still see periods where the market fluctuates, making their investments look bad.

Finally, Gray explained that these factors, due to their inherent risk and difficulty to exploit, are almost guaranteed to work as an investment strategy. By taking on additional risk and suffering through poor times, investors are able to outlast and outperform their competitors. He continued that it may seem like a simple strategy, but it is not easy to employ. There are almost endless reasons to quit the strategy and move on to something else.

Stocks

While Gray did not specifically look at any investment examples during his presentation, he used Tesla Inc. ( TSLA, Financial) to highlight his ideas of efficient and inefficient markets. He explained shorting a company like Tesla can lead to extreme career risk on something that could be a “runaway train.” Companies like Tesla offer up unique opportunities, but also high levels of risk, that are tough to exploit for most investors.

Questions

Several members of the audience asked Gray questions about his tips and advice for individual investors that are managing their own money. He started his explanation by saying that investors should focus on the acronym FACTS.

The first thing investors should do is look to lower their fees, hence the "f" in FACTS. They should avoid paying managers or funds as much as possible.

Next, they should focus on accessibility, or liquidity as Gray explained it. This will allow an individual investor to move their money as they please to maximize profits.

The "c" stands for complexity, which he explained usually leads to more fees. A simple strategy is hard to sell to clients, but generally works much better than something that has more moving parts for an individual.

Continuing to the "t" in the acronym, an investor should focus on strategically navigating taxes. This will allow them to maximize their profits and taxes will generally dwarf any fees that might be associated with a fund.

Finally, the "s" stands for search. Here Gray drove home his point that searching through investments takes a massive amount of time, which should be valued by the individual investor. Most people can make much more money investing their time into things other than stock picking and should focus on a good basket of ETFs.

Another question asked Gray where he would start for someone looking to educate themselves as a value investor. While he believes that stock picking is not the most effective way to invest, he acknowledged it is one of the best ways for an investor to train themselves in the market.

He equated stock picking with learning to change the oil in your car. At times, you will likely outsource the process to someone else to save yourself time, but it is a good place to gain a foothold and some practical experience. At the same time, there should be constraints on the resources allocated to stock picking. Gray recommended that an investor should start with a basket of ETFs or rational investments and then use a small amount of money to experiment with stock picking.