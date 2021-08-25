Top 2nd-Quarter Trades of Bernard Horn's Polaris Capital

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Top 2nd-Quarter Trades of Bernard Horn's Polaris Capital

Global-oriented value fund releases quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
Aug 25, 2021

Summary

  • Fund switches Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stake from U.K. shares to U.S. shares.
  • Fund takes positions in Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Daito Trust Construction.
  • Fund's Alexion stake dissolved following AstraZeneca acquisition.
  • Fund also exits holding in Quest Diagnostics.
Article's Main Image

Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio), manager of the Polaris Global Value Fund, disclosed this week that his fund’s top trades during the second quarter included the exchange of his Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stake from the U.K.-listed shares (LSE:CCEP, Financial) to the U.S.-listed shares (CCEP, Financial) and new holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ, Financial) and Daito Trust Construction Co. Ltd. (TSE:1878, Financial). The fund also dissolved its Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) stake and exited its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX, Financial).

The guru’s Boston-based fund seeks undervalued companies around the globe based on the belief that country and industry factors are important determinants of stock prices and that global market fluctuations produce mispriced stocks.

1430608818563190784.png

The fund returned 2.83% during the second quarter and 14.27% year to date, compared to the MSCI World Index's returns of 7.89% for the quarter and 13.33% year to date. As of June 30, Polaris’ $512 million equity portfolio contains 100 stocks, with four new positions and a turnover ratio of 5%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are financial services, consumer cyclical, basic materials and industrials, representing 21.73%, 16.25%, 11.36% and 10.76% of the equity portfolio.

1430609527580921856.png

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Polaris exchanged its 107,600 U.K. shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (

LSE:CCEP, Financial) for the same number of U.S. shares (CCEP, Financial). The net portfolio impact of the two trades is 0.11%. U.K. shares averaged 48.28 euros ($56.80) while U.S. shares averaged $58.15 during the quarter.

1430615831561113600.png

On May 10, Coca-Cola European Partners merged with Coca-Cola Amatil to form Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. GuruFocus ranks the bottling company’s financial strength 4 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a modestly weak Altman Z-score of 2.17 and interest coverage and debt ratios that are underperforming more than 80% of global competitors.

1430621142514667520.png

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Polaris purchased 35,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (

JAZZ, Financial), giving the position 1.24% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $173.04 during the second quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.71.

1430631269170941952.png

The fund said in its letter that the Irish biotech company continued bolstering its neuroscience and oncology pipeline with Jazz’s May acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (

LSE:GWP, Financial). GuruFocus ranks Jazz’s profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of a 2.5-star business predictability rank and profit margins that outperform more than 84% of global competitors.

1430633421884887040.png

Despite high profitability, Jazz’s financial strength ranks 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 1.16 and interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 89% of global competitors.

1430638172374568960.png

Daito Trust Construction

The fund purchased 50,200 shares of Daito Trust Construction (

TSE:1878, Financial), giving the position 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 12041.8 yen ($109.47) during the second quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.93.

1430642215125782528.png

GuruFocus ranks the Japanese real estate company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 3.57 and interest coverage and debt ratios that outperform more than 75% of global competitors.

1430643714732068864.png

Alexion

The fund's 37,800-share holding in Alexion was dissolved following the company’s merger with AstraZeneca PLC (

AZN, Financial), impacting the portfolio by -1.17%.

1430622944517689344.png

The U.K.-based drug manufacturer completed the acquisition of Alexion on July 21. GuruFocus ranks AstraZeneca’s financial strength 4 out of 10: Although the company has a solid Piotroski F-score of 6, warning signs include a modestly weak Altman Z-score of 2.78 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 80% of global competitors.

1430628176001765376.png

Gurus with holdings in AstraZeneca include

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio).

1430628690215047168.png

Quest Diagnostics

The fund sold 41,033 shares of Quest Diagnostics (

DGX, Financial), trimming 1.07% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $130.88 during the second quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.99.

1430644427994435584.png

GuruFocus ranks the Secaucus, New Jersey-based medical diagnostics and research company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 9 and profit margins and returns that are near 10-year highs and outperform more than 78% of global competitors.

1430646369143492608.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar