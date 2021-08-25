Statement by Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good following White House Cybersecurity Summit

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today issued the following statement by Chair, President and CEO Lynn Good. Good attended today's Cybersecurity Summit at the White House alongside President Biden, several cabinet officials and approximately 30 CEOs from industry and academia.

Duke Energy is committed to protecting our operations to mitigate the potential impacts to our customers, communities and employees from a cyber event. Given the nature and potential consequences of these cyber threats, a critical element of that commitment is our partnership with governments, the private sector and other thought leaders.

We applaud President Biden for his cybersecurity leadership and for hosting today's summit, which is part of an ongoing dialogue around potential threats, best practices and lessons learned.

Recognizing that we can never be too safe or prepared, we look forward to continuing to participate in the national conversation around cybersecurity issues and policies.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

