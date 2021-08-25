Logo
Sam Edelman Reveals First-Ever Eau De Parfum, Signature by Sam Edelman

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sam Edelman, a brand best known for its iconic women’s shoes, today launched its first-ever Eau de Parfum, Signature by Sam Edelman. The fragrance is inspired by the effortless elegance, feel-good spirit and aspirational style of the Sam Edelman brand. Fragrance designer Raymond Matts partnered with Firmenich Principle Perfumer Frank Voelkl to create a scent that evokes feelings of empowerment and accomplishment, akin to the confident feeling of stepping out in a great pair of heels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005819/en/

Fragrance_Layout_1_final.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

Signature by Sam Edelman is spirited and refined with whimsical florals intermingling with refreshing greens and warm wood notes. The comforting, warm woody base of the fragrance is created with sandalwood and heart woods, perfectly balanced with inviting florals of mimosa and airy blooms. A unique sense of enticement is composed through an innovative capture of “margarita mist” enhanced with green florals - a symbolic representation of Sam Edelman’s signature Pantone® color.

“My creative process with fragrance is the same as with fashion and footwear, the same inspirations, and the same feelings and emotions,” said Sam Edelman. “Signature by Sam Edelman is a scent for those who aspire, those who crave expression and those on a journey to find their own signature. The scent is uplifting, and just like your favorite pair of shoes, will carry you through the adventures of life.”

The brand took an artisanal approach to crafting the Signature by Sam Edelman bottle, using raw materials to design the sculptural top and a striking bottle silhouette that embodies the irreverence, modern elegance and spirit that is essential to the brand. The final product: an interpretation of a shoe, quite literally taking the shape of a heel.

"ScentBeauty is thrilled to have partnered with Sam Edelman to bring his exquisite signature fragrance to the luxury market,” said Stephen Mormoris, CEO ScentBeauty, Inc. “I strongly believe that Sam Edelman's rarified sense of craftsmanship is beautifully expressed in olfactory terms with his first Eau de Parfum."

The launch of Signature by Sam Edelman further supports the brand’s sustained category expansion, joining the Sam Edelman Lifestyle collection including shoes, handbags, kids’ shoes, outerwear, dresses, and sunglasses.

Signature by Sam Edelman will launch in select Sam Edelman boutiques and Macy’s locations and online at SamEdelman.com, ScentBeauty.com, Macys.com on September 15th. The fragrance will retail from $68 - $100. @Sam_Edelman #WhatsYourSignature

About Sam Edelman

A creative visionary and legend in the footwear industry, Sam Edelman is a dominant force in fashion, making an indelible impact on some of the most renowned contemporary brands throughout the past 40 years. Sam and his wife, muse and business Co-Founder, Libby Edelman have grown Sam Edelman into a complete lifestyle brand devoted to an irreverent and whimsical style, inspired by timeless American elegance that bridges the gap between aspiration and attainability to define modern luxury. With flagship locations in SoHo and Beverly Hills, and retail outlets from Hong Kong to Dubai, Sam Edelman continues to expand its presence worldwide. Sam Edelman is one of the Caleres brands.

About Caleres (NYSE: CAL)

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

About ScentBeauty

ScentBeauty.com is the world’s first multi-brand e-commerce platform for fragrance and scent. With an innovative direct to consumer model, best in class licensing partners, and unique editorial component, ScentBeauty connects fragrance to all the senses in a way that has never been done before. Founded by Stephen Mormoris, former CMO of Coty, Inc. and current CEO of Edge Beauty Inc., Mormoris brings 25+ years of experience. With a vision to disrupt the fragrance industry as we know it, Mormoris plans to allow customers to experience and enjoy scent in ways that conform to their ways of shopping and discovering brands, and new olfactory sensibility.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210825005819r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005819/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
