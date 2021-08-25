American Water's Walter Lynch Joins Other Industry Leaders to Discuss Cybersecurity with President Biden

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

American Water's Walter Lynch Joins Other Industry Leaders to Discuss Cybersecurity with President Biden

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced that President and CEO Walter Lynch joined other private sector and education leaders to discuss collaborative efforts to collectively improve the nation’s cybersecurity with President Biden, members of his cabinet, and the national security team.

The Biden Administration has deemed cybersecurity as a national and economic security imperative saying that the federal government, the private sector and education leaders can leverage their power to drive progress for the nation’s cybersecurity.

“American Water was honored to participate in today’s meeting on behalf of our customers and the water industry,” said Lynch. “We also appreciate the recognition of the water sector in addressing cyber threats. Not only is it an essential service, but it is the only utility that provides a service that is ingested by customers.”

“Our company puts safety above all when it comes to delivering water and wastewater services and this persistence extends to cyber threats as well,” added Lynch. “We fully support the continued partnership with the Administration, the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Environmental Protection Agency on cyber threats and solutions and believe the sharing of information and collaboration on best practices with other infrastructure sectors is critical.”

Today’s meeting included Water, Energy, Banking, Financial, Insurance, Technology and Educational leaders and highlighted the scope of the challenges faced by the country as well as the opportunities to significantly improve the nation’s cybersecurity.

Building on the President’s Executive Order on Cybersecurity and its emphasis on secure software, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will collaborate with industry and other partners to develop a new framework to improve the security and integrity of the technology supply chain. The approach will serve as a guideline to public and private entities on how to build secure technology and assess the security of technology, including open-source software. American Water committed to participating in this NIST-led initiative today.

American Water has already voluntarily adopted the current NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF). American Water also serves on the Water Information Sharing Analysis Center (ISAC) Board and participates at the Federal level as the Chair of the Water Sector Coordinating Council (WSCC) representing the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC). In each of these partnerships, American Water analyzes and discusses with experts the latest threat information and specific response activities and strategies that are emerging in the sector.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210825005830r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005830/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment