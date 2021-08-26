Vista Launches a New Generation of Cinema Software With Vista Cloud

Vista, the global leader in cinema management software, today announced the launch of the first version of Vista Cloud – a new generation of reliable and scalable cloud-hosted cinema software, fully managed by Vista. The platform will initially be available to select customers, before being made more widely available in 2022. Vista Cloud signifies a major evolution of Vista’s solutions, with the full suite of Vista functionality being transformed into Vista Cloud.

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, Vista has continued to innovate, delivering this initial iteration within the targeted 2021 timeframe. The last 18 months have underlined the critical nature of flexible and innovative solutions that support cinemas in a world where the entertainment landscape is more competitive than ever. Vista Cloud is the platform that delivers on that promise.

Major benefits of Vista Cloud include:

Fully hosted, managed, and monitored, the software is easy to access and use – enabling teams to make the most of Vista’s technology, as well as reduce and simplify network maintenance and infrastructure costs

Faster access to innovation with automatic updates, multiple new feature bundles and sandbox environments

Greater reliability with automatic scaling during peak times, offline availability, and access anytime, anywhere

Powerful real-time data insights with the Vista’s ‘Horizon’ data warehouse underpinning the Vista Cloud platform for all customers

An ongoing commitment to expanding APIs and extensibility points to ensure Vista Cloud supports customers’ enterprise architecture roadmaps

Increased security with automatic backups, disaster recovery and 24x7 observability

Simplified access to digital channels to provide unified moviegoer experiences

Capabilities that power all areas of business, from on-site operations to head office management and access to a comprehensive API platform

“At Vista, we strongly believe in the power and importance of cinema,” said Leon Newnham, Vista CEO. “I’m thrilled to see the launch of Vista Cloud, our latest offering, which equips exhibitors with technology to focus on the moviegoer experience more than ever before.”

“The launch of Vista Cloud is a pivotal moment in Vista’s history and the result of years of our team's dedication and hard work to support our clients and industry,” said Mark Pattie, Vista VP of Product. “We are excited at the prospect of seeing our ongoing stream of innovation reach customers faster in Vista Cloud than it was ever possible with our previous technology.”

Vista CEO, Leon Newnham, unveiled Vista Cloud today at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the most prominent gatherings of exhibitors on the industry calendar. More information can be found at cloud.vista.co.

About Vista

Vista is the world leader in cinema management software solutions. Founded in Auckland in 1996, our growth has led to installations in more than 100 countries and an estimated 51% global market share of the large cinema circuit outside of China. Our love of cinema is evident from the innovation of our products through to our industry dedication, along with the extraordinary skill set of our team and ability to adapt to the ever-changing consumer landscape. These attributes combined with the service that we provide to our global community of customers have made us the industry leader we are today. Vista is a company of Vista Group International Ltd (NZX/ASX:VGL).

