Kia America Announces 2022 Niro Hybrid

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Niro Hybrid (HEV) arrives for the new model year wearing new Kia badging on the front grille, the tailgate, steering wheel hub and wheel center caps. Niro HEV continues to deliver an estimated 50 MPG, offers more than 63 cu.-ft. of cargo space and a long list of standard Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (LXS and above).

Trim Levels/Pricing1 – MSRP (excludes $1,175destination)

LX:

LXS:

LXS SE:

Touring SE:

EX Premium: $24,690 $26,090 $27,590 $29,890 $31,990

Powertrain:

1.6L GDI engine with electric motor: 139 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque (hybrid system performance combined)

1.56 kWh lithium-ion polymer hybrid battery

Fuel Economy 2 : (city/highway/combined):

LX

LXS, LXS SE, EX Premium

Touring SE 53/48/50 51/46/49

46/40/43

D riveWise Features 3 :

Forward Collision-Avoidance – Car, Pedestrian (camera type) Std: LXS, LXS SE, Touring SE, EX Premium

Forward Collision-Avoidance – Car, Pedestrian, Cyclist (camera and radar) Std: Touring SE, EX Premium

Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) Std: LXS, LSX SE, Touring SE, EX Premium

Lane Following Assist (LFA) Std: LXS, LSX ESE, Touring SE, EX Premium

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control - Curve with Stop and Go (NSCC-C) Std: Touring SE, EX Premium

Highway Driving Assist (HDA) Std: Touring SE, EX Premium

High Beam Assist (HBA) Std: LXS, LSX SE, Touring SE, EX Premium

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) Std: LXS, LSX SE, Touring SE, EX Premium

Parking Distance Warning – Reverse Std: EX Premium



Dimensions:

Overall Length: 171.5 in. Overall Width: 71.1 in. Overall Height: 60.8 in. (with standard roof rails) Wheelbase: 106.3 in. Cargo Capacity: 19.4 cu.-ft. (rear seats upright, with luggage under tray); 22.4 cu-ft. without tray 54.5 cu.-ft. (rear seats folded, with luggage under tray); 63.2 cu.-ft. without tray 100.9 cu.-ft. (passenger volume) Curb Weight, min: 3,117 – 3,287 lbs.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

3 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-announces-2022-niro-hybrid-301363177.html

SOURCE Kia America