CRH PLC Announces 2021 Interim Results

Positive first-half performance; sales 15% ahead of prior year

EBITDA 25% ahead; continued margin expansion in all Divisions

Record cash generationsupporting further delivery of shareholder value

$1.1bn growth investments year-to-date; strong pipeline of opportunities

Increasing cash returns; interim dividend +4.5% & ongoing share buybacks

Market outlook improving; H2 EBITDA to be ahead of record prior year

Summary Financials H1 2021 Change Sales Revenue $ 14.0bn 15 % EBITDA $ 2.0bn +25 % EBITDA Margin 14.2 % +120bps Operating Cash Flow $ 1.6bn +55 % EPS ($ cent) 100.1 c 95 %

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive, said today:

'I am pleased to report a good first half as the strength and resilience of our business model once again delivers superior performance for CRH. Our integrated and solutions-focused approach leaves us uniquely positioned for the changing needs of construction, while our continued strong cash generation provides us with the flexibility to invest in future growth opportunities for our business. Based on current trading conditions and the positive momentum that we see across our markets, we expect second-half Group EBITDA to be ahead of a record prior year.'

