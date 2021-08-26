New "Captain Tsubasa" Story "NEXT DREAM" by Yoichi Takahashi to Appear in "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" This Fall!

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New "Captain Tsubasa" Story "NEXT DREAM" by Yoichi Takahashi to Appear in "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" This Fall!

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TOKYO, Aug. 26, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that a brand new "Captain Tsubasa" story by Yoichi Takahashi titled "NEXT DREAM" will appear in its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team this 2021 fall. For full details please see the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/0826/ctdt_nextdream.html).

KLab_Inc.jpg

New Story Titled "NEXT DREAM"

The new story plot was created by Yoichi Takahashi, the original author of "Captain Tsubasa", and will be produced by KLab under supervision.

The story takes place after the Madrid Olympics in Captain Tsubasa Rising Sun, currently being serialized in the Grand Jump special edition Captain Tsubasa Magazine (Shueisha), and will highlight the appearances of familiar characters in new roles and brand new characters every month in the game.

About the Background

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team released in 2017 and, as of March 2021, has exceeded 35 million downloads worldwide. The game continues to be enjoyed by players from all over the world.

In addition, KLab has sponsored the Nankatsu SC soccer club represented by Yoichi Takahashi since the 2018 season, hosted worldwide tournaments for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team since 2019, and continues to interact with "Captain Tsubasa" fans, soccer fans, and game players in various ways.

KLab hopes to realize its vision of "bringing the world together through entertainment" by sharing future story developments in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team worldwide for "Captain Tsubasa" fans and game players to enjoy together.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+
* Not available on some devices.
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here!

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

favicon.png?sn=CN84383&sd=2021-08-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-captain-tsubasa-story-next-dream-by-yoichi-takahashi-to-appear-in-captain-tsubasa-dream-team-this-fall-301361263.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN84383&Transmission_Id=202108260500PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN84383&DateId=20210826
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment