Cascades' GHG reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades is pleased to announce that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets. The targets submitted are therefore in line with the methodology developed by the organization, which is a partnership between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF). The SBTi drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets. Cascades is therefore joining the global movement of companies committed to climate action.

In its fourth Sustainability Action Plan launched last June, Cascades announced that it is determined to:

Reduce its mills' Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 38.7% (kg of CO 2 eq. / metric tonne of saleable products);

eq. / metric tonne of saleable products); Reduce Scope 1 and 2 absolute greenhouse gas emissions from other emissions sources, including its converting plants, by 27.5% (kg of CO 2 eq.);

eq.); Reduce Scope 3 (supply chain) greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 22% (kg of CO 2 eq. / metric tonne of saleable products).

To reach its targets, Cascades will carry out a series of in-plant projects, increase its consumption of renewable energy and engage the players in its supply chain.

"Even though we have already reduced the intensity of our emissions by 50% since 1990, we believe it is our responsibility to do even more. By aligning itself with the SBTi methodology, Cascades is committed to reducing the impact of its activities and offering products and solutions with a low-carbon footprint. The conclusions of the new report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change are clear: each organization must contribute to the global effort and dramatically reduce its GHG emissions," said Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 11,700 women and men in 85 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

