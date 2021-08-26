Logo
Shutterstock Editorial Launches Rights And Clearance Service

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Shutterstock Editorial's in-house Rights and Clearance team secures permissions for commercial use across intellectual property, talent and more

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced the launch of Rights and Clearance, a dedicated service for Shutterstock's global customer base that obtains third party permissions across the entire portfolio of assets for promotional use in advertisements, social campaigns, marketing materials and more, enabling our customers to create with confidence.

Shutterstock_Alfred_Eisenstaedt_Rights_and_Clearance.jpg

Shutterstock's Rights and Clearance service connects Shutterstock's customers with a team of global experts for seamless and efficient content clearing and permissions across an array of promotional uses. Shutterstock's comprehensive library of over 380 million assets across photo, video, music and 3D is an unparalleled offering of premium content, including exclusive collections, such as the Condé Nast Collection, the LIFE Picture Collection, and the A+E Networks® Archive.

Shutterstock's Rights and Clearance is an extension of Asset Assurance™, a service launched in 2020 for licensing editorial images and footage for commercial and creative campaigns. In addition to securing a commercial license to use editorial content for campaigns, Asset Assurance™ guarantees the necessary indemnification, protecting customers from potential model or property claims.

"Rights and Clearance is an immensely valuable service, leveraging the experience of best-in-class commercial licensing professionals to clear multiple subjects: from iconic personalities, historical events and archival photos and footage, to sports, entertainment and celebrity content," said Corky Balch, Senior Director of Rights and Clearance at Shutterstock. "At Shutterstock, we will be offering a personalized, white glove service to our customers that's fast, efficient and all-inclusive, so that creators can focus on what they do best -- creating."

For more information about Rights and Clearances, visit https://www.shutterstock.com/business/editorial-rights-and-clearance.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos, 3D models and music. Working with its growing community of over 1.8 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 380 million images and more than 22 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Offset, a high-end image collection; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform; and Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

Shutterstock_Editorial_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY86646&sd=2021-08-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shutterstock-editorial-launches-rights-and-clearance-service-301363076.html

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.

