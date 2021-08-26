Logo
Alignment Healthcare Launches PPO Plan with Scripps Health in San Diego County

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare ( ALHC) today announced the addition of a new PPO plan option with Scripps Health, a nonprofit health care system recognized for excellence in patient care and community health improvement, to its San Diego County network starting Jan. 1, 2022, pending regulatory approval.

Alignment Health Plan entered the San Diego market in 2019, bringing several Medicare HMO plan options and services to the area. This new PPO plan is the only one in San Diego County with Scripps Health in network, and adds to Alignment’s current HMO provider network with Scripps.

“This exclusive PPO product offers access to Scripps’ vast network of resources including Scripps Coastal Medical Center, Scripps Clinic, Scripps HealthExpress and Scripps hospitals,” said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare, and CEO, Alignment Health Plan (CA). “As Alignment broadens its footprint throughout California, we are delighted to provide our San Diego members with greater access to top doctors and health services in 2022 and beyond.”

The combined programs of Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Green Hospital have been ranked among the top in the San Diego region and among the best in the country in six specialties, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals list for 2021-2022 Medicare-eligible San Diego residents who enroll in these HMO and PPO plans from Alignment Health Plan in 2022 will have access to Scripps’ extensive network of medical experts and hospitals as well as the HealthExpress walk-in clinics for urgent care needs. Members will also have access to popular Alignment benefits such as non-emergency medical transportation and grocery allowances, in addition to leveraging Alignment’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service.

“Our longevity as a trusted health care leader in San Diego spans decades because we set the bar high for excellence – from employees and affiliated physicians to volunteers. Adding 1,100 new providers, including primary care physicians and specialists, means seniors have access to the best possible care when and where they need it,” said Shawn Forrester, corporate vice president, payer relations, Scripps Health.

For more information, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
[email protected]

