Heat Biologics Unveils Skunkworx Bio, New Drug Discovery Subsidiary

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”) ( HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced the launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Skunkworx Bio, Inc. (“Skunkworx”), focused on the development of a drug discovery paradigm to enable rapid drug development.



Skunkworx’s unique, highly diverse, proprietary libraries of “Pocket Biologics” are used to identify miniature proteins which bind to critical domains of druggable targets. The Skunkworx approach aims to enable rapid drug discovery and validation of new innovative therapeutics utilizing advanced computational methods and bioinformatics to further enhance target precision. Skunkworx has successfully identified agonists and antagonists for a number of targets and is in the process of progressing several of these assets through preclinical studies.

Matt Seavey, Ph.D., Skunkworx’s Executive Director of Scientific Operations, commented, “Our unique process flips the paradigm of drug discovery, as it enables us to rapidly identify novel drug targets to determine if a target is druggable. By utilizing this approach, we have been able to identify lead targets and already have several promising programs underway.”

Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat, commented, “We are extremely proud to launch Skunkworx, an innovative platform to accelerate the path from discovery to preclinical development. Skunkworx augments Heat’s emerging drug development ecosystem designed to efficiently move new biologic programs from discovery into the clinic. New programs will be discovered through Skunkworx, developed at Heat and manufactured at Scorpion Biological Services, Heat’s wholly owned manufacturing subsidiary. This integrated platform is focused on driving innovation by rapidly accelerating the drug development process. We look forward to working with Skunkworx to advance a wide repertoire of drugs across a wide variety of indications, including biosecurity applications, an area of growing importance.”

About Skunkworx Bio.

Skunkworx Bio is developing a new era of precision medicines where “Biology drives Innovation.” The Company’s “Pocket Biologics” are therapeutics derived from its antibody and small protein libraries. Skunkworx has integrated computational and bioinformatic analysis to its biology-based drug discovery paradigm. The goal is to “accelerate” the time from discovery to moving its drug leads into formal preclinical development. For more information, please visit: www.skunkworx.bio.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. Heat’s gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or infectious diseases. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in a Phase 2 trial, various infectious disease/biological threat programs in preclinical development and a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and cell-based therapies, including PTX-35 and HS-130 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

