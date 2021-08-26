Logo
KKR Launches Net Lease Investment Platform Strategic Lease Partners

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the formation of Strategic Lease Partners (“SLP”), a new platform to invest in a diversified portfolio of triple-net lease (NNN) real estate. KKR’s investment, primarily from its credit and real estate funds, will position the platform to acquire over $3 billion in assets. Veteran net lease investors Andrés Dallal and Joseph Mastrocola will join SLP as Partners, working with KKR’s real estate, credit and capital markets teams to acquire NNN properties and deliver sale-leaseback solutions to corporate tenants.

“We believe there is an attractive opportunity to acquire NNN assets and be a real estate partner of choice for companies in need of comprehensive, creative net lease solutions. By leveraging KKR’s broad-based real estate, credit and capital markets capabilities and resources – and the deep connectivity between them – SLP can be a differentiated partner for corporate tenants. We look forward to partnering with Andrés and Joe, two accomplished investors with deep relationships and great experience sourcing and evaluating net lease opportunities, to build-out SLP,” said Billy Butcher and Jenny Box, Partners at KKR.

Prior to joining SLP, Messrs. Dallal and Mastrocola were Executive Directors at W.P. Carey, where they were responsible for sourcing, evaluating, negotiating and structuring net lease investments in North America. Both executives bring strong investment expertise across long-term, triple-net, single-tenant sale-leasebacks and build-to-suit transactions for corporate clients.

“We are delighted to join the KKR team in this new venture and to grow SLP as a trusted partner to corporations as an owner of their properties under long-term leases. We believe that with KKR’s resources and collaborative culture across strategies, SLP is uniquely positioned to understand the perspective of a corporate tenant and act decisively to provide a reliable solution to corporations across the credit spectrum,” said Messrs. Dallal and Mastrocola.

About Strategic Lease Partners

Strategic Lease Partners (SLP) is a diversified triple-net lease (NNN) real estate investment platform, which engages the capabilities and resources of KKR’s real estate, credit and capital markets teams to acquire NNN properties and deliver sale-leaseback solutions to corporate tenants. Sponsored by global investment firm KKR, SLP provides tenants from a wide-range of industries with reliable ownership and long-term leasing for their mission-critical real estate. For more information, please contact [email protected].

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005260/en/

