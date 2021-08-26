E2open Names Kari Janavitz Chief Marketing Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

E2open Names Kari Janavitz Chief Marketing Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

E2open+(NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, announced that Kari Janavitz will join the company as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective today. Janavitz will join E2open’s executive leadership team, reporting to CEO Michael Farlekas, and will oversee a marketing function that includes brand, digital marketing, regional and field marketing, digital channels, inside sales, and communications.

A technology and B2B marketing leader focused on driving growth and building value, Janavitz joins E2open from TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) where she was the CMO and a member of the company’s senior leadership team. During her eight years at TE, an industrial technology leader in connectors and sensors, she was recognized for building TE’s brand, generating global recognition for the company, launching small-to-medium business initiatives and other key digital and marketing efforts enabling customer and revenue growth.

“Adding a CMO and new investments in marketing are important to E2open’s next phase of growth,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of E2open. “Kari is known as an innovative and game-changing CMO with a proven track record growing companies and brands. She will be a vital part of our leadership team as we continue to accelerate growth.”

“I have followed E2open for years because of their talented management team and strategic vision to be the preeminent brand synonymous with supply chain software,” said Janavitz, chief marketing officer of E2open. “COVID-19, supplier delivery issues and global warming events have put increasing stress on global supply chains, making E2open’s platform more critical than ever. I look forward to focusing on the company’s growth and building a brand synonymous with supply chain excellence.”

Janavitz joined TE in 2013 as the vice president of brand and was named the enterprise CMO in January 2018. Prior to TE, she led brand, communications, and marketing teams at RedPrairie and Sapient. She also ran her own marketing and communications consulting firm focused on brand-building and marketing for technology companies. She is a graduate of Northwestern University and a passionate advocate for developing future female business leaders.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.™ Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC or its affiliates. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210826005169r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005169/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment