Advanced Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today that Steve Kelley, president and chief executive officer, and Paul Oldham, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in several upcoming virtual investor conferences during the month of September.

Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit

Date: September 1, 2021

Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Date: September 13, 2021

Presentation: 10:30am ET

C.L. King Best Ideas 2021 Conference

Date: September 14, 2021

Presentation: 11:45am ET

A webcast of our presentations at the Citi and C.L. King conferences will be made available on the company’s investors page at ir.advancedenergy.com. To participate in any of the conferences please contact a representative of the hosting firm.

