GoodRx to Present Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodRx Holdings Inc. ( GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 14, at 9:10 a.m. Pacific Time (12:10 p.m. Eastern Time)

Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference on Wednesday, September 22, at 11:55 a.m. Pacific Time (2:55 p.m. Eastern Time)



Live webcasts of all presentations and any accompanying presentation materials, as well as the archived recordings, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/ . Following each conference, archived recordings will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx helps Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. As America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $30 billion since 2011 and we are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Investor Contact

GoodRx

Whitney Notaro

[email protected]