Bionano Genomics Announces ESHG Lineup Featuring 11 Customer Presentations of OGM Data Spanning Three Major Clinical Research Areas of Application from 10 Institutions and Six Countries

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO) today announced the European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) conference lineup featuring 11 customer presentations of optical genome mapping (OGM) data spanning three major clinical areas of application from 10 institutions and six countries. The clinical application areas represented below cover hematological malignancies, inherited genetic disorders and solid tumor analysis. The presentations are expected to cover the clinical utility of OGM across these application areas, along with the unique capabilities of Bionano’s Saphyr® system to detect all classes of structural variants, across the genome, at a superior resolution relative to traditional techniques. The ESHG conference is being held virtually starting this Saturday from August 28 - 31, 2021.



More than 3,400 participants are registered for this year’s ESHG meeting, which provides a platform for the dissemination of the most exciting advancements in the field of human genetics. The upcoming customer presentations featuring OGM data are listed below along with the associated clinical areas of application:

OGM Application Area Presenter Affiliation Presentation/Poster Title Hematological Malignancies Dr. Anna Puiggros Hospital del Mar, Barcelona, Spain Analysis of genomic complexity in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) using optical genome mapping Dr. Jonathan L. Lühmann Hannover Medical School, Hannover, Germany The clinical utility of optical genome mapping for the assessment of genomic aberrations in acute lymphoblastic leukemia Inherited Genetic Disorders Dr. Caroline Schluth-Bolard Universite Hospital de Lyon, France What is the best solution to manage failures of chromosomal structural variations detection by short-read strategy? Dr. Kornelia Neveling Radboud University Medical Centre, Netherlands Long-read technologies identify a hidden inverted duplication in a family with choroideremia Dr. Valérie Race Univ. Hosp. of Leuven, Leuven, Belgium Bionano optical genome mapping and southern blot analysis for FSHD detection Dr. Romain Nicolle Hospital Necker-Enfants Malades, Paris, France 16p13.11p11.2 triplication syndrome: a new recognizable genomic disorder characterized by Bionano optical genome mapping and WGS Dr. Jenny Schiller MVZ Martinsried, Martinsried, Germany Characterization of breakpoint regions of apparently balanced translocations by optical genome mapping Dr. Viola Alesi Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, Rome, Italy, Optical Genome Mapping: where molecular techniques give up Dr. Valeria Orlando Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, Rome, Italy Optical genome mapping: a cytogenetic revolution Solid Tumor Analysis Dr. Florentine Scharf Medical Genetics Center Munich, Germany Germline chromothripsis of the APC locus in a patient with adenomatous polyposis Dr. Mariangela Sabatella Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, Utrecht, Netherlands Optical Genome Mapping Identifies Germline Retrotransportation Insertion in SMARCB1 in Two Siblings with Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor

“We believe our progress in Europe, with the increased awareness of OGM and the development of the market there, has been outstanding,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “Thanks to key sites like Radboud, Leuven and Cochin, the OGM footprint has now expanded in Germany, Spain and Italy. With the growing installed base of Saphyr in Europe, we have seen these institutions and their research teams conduct ground-breaking research to help demonstrate the potential utility of OGM as an alternative to traditional cytogenetics methods for the identification of genome structural variations that can be more sensitive, give a faster time to results and be less expensive to implement when compared to traditional methods. We believe the momentum of research that has been building will continue as more supporting data, like the data that we expect the researchers to show this week at ESHG, are released from around the world.”

For more details and to register for this online event please go to https://vmx.m-anage.com/home/release/eshg2021/en-GB

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the timing, content and significance of the presentations identified in this press release; our assessments regarding our progress in the European market, including our expectations with respect to the continued adoption of OGM throughout Europe; the benefits of OGM relative to traditional cytogenetic testing methods and its potential to replace traditional cytogenetic methods; our assessments regarding current and future research by the institutions identified in this press release; and the execution of Bionano’s strategy. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: potential inaccuracies in presentations given at the ESHG Conference or subsequently published data that may minimize the impact of OGM in human genetics; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; the loss of key members of management and our commercial team; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

