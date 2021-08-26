One Medical Ranked Top Performing HIV Care Provider in New York City

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Medical ( ONEM), a leading national technology-powered primary care organization, is once again ranked as the top HIV care provider in viral load suppression among HIV patients according to the recently released HIV Care Continuum Dashboard (CCD) by New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (NYC DOHMH). The HIV CCD analyzed data from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 to rank a total of 62 facilities on HIV care performance.



The HIV CCD uses New York City Health Department HIV surveillance data to show the performance of providers who care for the majority of New York residents living with HIV. Viral load suppression – which when sustained, can result in reduced morbidity and mortality rates and reduces HIV transmission – and viral load transmission threshold are key indicators of HIV care success. One Medical ranked as the highest performing facility with 100% of the 223 patients achieving viral load suppression on antiretroviral treatment, surpassing the local New York City goal of 90%. The results also found that One Medical had zero patients co-infected with Hepatitis C virus (HCV).

“The findings in this report illustrate the power of One Medical’s modernized care model and how we can help deliver better health outcomes for patients, including those dealing with chronic issues such as HIV,” said Ron Englert, DO, regional medical director of One Medical in New York. “As the homebase for patients’ overall health journey, we’re extremely proud of the work our in-office and virtual care teams do every day to provide patients with best-in-class chronic care management. We aim to make management of chronic health issues easier and more successful, starting with a human-centered approach and supported by consistent communication opportunities through our built-for-purpose technology, including convenient digital population health management tools and 24/7 on-demand telehealth services.”

Leveraging its modernized multi-modal care model, One Medical aims to continue improving HIV care and enabling those affected by HIV to remain healthy and help prevent transmission to others through:

Seamless and consistent communication between primary care providers and patients through the One Medical digital platform, allowing easy follow-up and adjustments to be made throughout patients’ course of care

Easy in-app medication renewal access, ensuring patients are never without their crucial HIV treatment and urgent requests are handled in a timely manner

24/7 on-demand virtual care support to answer questions, support medication adherence, and manage any side effects

Evidence-based, shared care plans providing patients transparency into requisite monitoring and follow-up, and ensuring patients have ready access to lab tests

HIV remains a significant public health issue. As of 2019, the CDC estimates that approximately 1.2 million people in the United States had HIV. As a leading national technology-powered primary care provider, One Medical provides HIV care to patients across over 100 offices and over thirteen major metropolitan markets.

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

Media Contact:

Breanna Shirk

Senior PR Manager, One Medical

[email protected]