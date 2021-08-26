Logo
Delek Group - Conference Call for Investors Following Publication of Financial Statements

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 26, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG) ("the Company") published its Q2 2021 financial statements. The Company's management will hold conference calls to review the financial statements in English.

The call in English will take place Today, August 26, 2021 at 8.00am ET (13:00 BST, 15:00 Israel Time).

Dial-in numbers:

USA 1-888-723-3164
UK 0-800-917-5108
Other locations: +972-3-9180691

The conference calls will be accompanied by a presentation which will be uploaded to the Company's website at: https://ir.delek-group.com in advance.

A recording will be available shortly after the calls on the Company's website at: https://ir.delek-group.com

A conference call does not remove the requirement to study the Immediate Reports and the financial statements of the Company, including all information included in them in accordance with section 32A of the Securities Law (Warning Concerning Forward Looking Information), 1968.

This is a convenience translation of the original HEBREW immediate report issued to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by the Company on August 26, 2021.

About Delek Group

Delek Group is an independent E&P company with activities in the UK North Sea and the East Mediterranean. Delek Group has significant holdings in the Leviathan and Tamar natural gas reservoirs in the East Mediterranean (Israel's territorial water), with reserves and resources of more than 30 TCF and annual production capacity of more than 20 BCM. These reservoirs are major natural gas suppliers to the growing markets of Israel, Egypt and Jordan and Delek continues to lead the region's development into a major natural gas export hub. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Ithaca, Delek Group holds high-quality oil and natural gas assets in the UK North Sea totaling approximately 300 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and producing about 22-24 million boe per year. Delek Group is one of Israel's largest and most prominent companies with a consistent track record of growth. Its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (DLEKG:IT).

For more information on Delek Group please visit www.delek-group.com

Contact

Tamir Polikar
VP & CFO
Delek Group Ltd.
Tel: +972-9-8638492
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN87488&sd=2021-08-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delek-group---conference-call-for-investors-following-publication-of-financial-statements-301363497.html

SOURCE Delek Group Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN87488&Transmission_Id=202108260727PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN87488&DateId=20210826
