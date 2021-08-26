Israeli Artist Joel Amit Comes Onboard Metaverse Blockchain Technology Company Coinllectibles™️ to mint The World's First Fusion NFT™️ wall sculpture

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce the collaboration with Israeli artist Joel Amit to mint the world's first fusion NFT™️ wall sculpture.

Born in Jerusalem, Israel, Joel Amit has been painting, sculpting, and designing from a young age. His passion for creating motivated him to pursue architecture at the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem where he graduated with honours. Upon graduation, Amit relocated himself to the Negev desert where he lived for five years, experimenting with a wide range of building materials designing, planning and building villages.

Through this adventure, Amit acquired his unique style of craft by utilising small scraps of metal components to give three-dimensional composition into his works. It is interesting to note that each metal component is individually cut from either stainless steel or scrap metal, painted by hand and then welded onto individual baseboards. Once all the pieces are assembled, Amit delicately layers them amongst one another to create composition, and as the daylight changes, each metal shape casts a unique reflection against the baseboard to give his seemingly stationary sculptures a sense of movement and fluidity.

"I am always up for innovation and am very excited to come onboard the Coinllectibles platform to mint my wall sculpture into a Fusion NFT™️. Though minting digital art into NFTs is a novel thing in the art industry right now, Coinllectibles is the first platform to be minting physical art so I'm extremely keen at the prospect of that," said Amit on the collaboration.

"Minting a wall sculpture into a Fusion NFT™️ is not as simple as it seems but we are glad we have developed the relevant technology to do it and the team is more than adequately well-equipped to complete the feat. Coinllectibles is all about breaking new grounds by redefining art and collectible ownership through the use of metaverse blockchain technology and we are honoured to be able to achieve this with an avant garde artist like Joel Amit," said Chai Kok Young, Chief Technical Officer at Coinllectibles.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About the Artist - Joel Amit

Joel Amit was born in Jerusalem, Israel in 1982 and has been painting, sculpting and designing from a young age. His passion for creating influenced him to study architecture at the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem, where he graduated with honours.

Following Amit's higher education studies, he relocated to the Negev desert, where he then lived for five years designing, planning and building villages. During Amit's time in the desert, he experimented with a wide range of building materials. His new building designs utilized a slew of different building materials ranging from concrete and wood to cardboard and paper. His interest in new materials did not stop there and soon began imagining up ways to utilize small scraps of unclaimed metal in his large-scale structures and projects. Over time, Amit developed his extraordinary style that he is known for today.

About the Company - Coinllectibles ™️

"Coinllectibles™️" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

