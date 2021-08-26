THOR Industries Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

THOR Industries Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

THOR to sponsor Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend focused on inclusivity in the outdoors and stewardship of parks in response to COVID's impact on public lands

PR Newswire

ELKHART, Ind., Aug. 26, 2021

ELKHART, Ind., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) has entered a two-year partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the preeminent leadership development organization for girls grades K-12. The partnership underscores THOR's continued commitment to promoting inclusivity in the outdoors.

THOR_Industries_Logo.jpg

As part of the commitment, THOR will be sponsoring GSUSA's largest and most popular outdoor event, Girl Scouts Love State Parks. The annual event is hosted in nearly 500 state parks across all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The 2021 event, occurring September 11 and 12, will be focused on inclusivity and park stewardship in response to COVID's impact on public lands.

As part of the sponsorship, Girl Scouts is incorporating THOR's own sustainability program, Pick Up America, into its park stewardship efforts. Since the program's launch in 2019, participants have pledged to remove over 240 tons of trash from public lands. Any of the nearly 100,000 Girl Scouts and families expected to participate may pledge to remove bags of trash from public lands through a custom-designed, co-branded Pick Up America website.

"We are proud to be working with Girl Scouts and look forward to supporting their continued success in providing girls with outdoor experiences that build confident, courageous leaders," shared Bob Martin, President and CEO of THOR Industries. "Girl Scouts Love State Parks is a great opportunity to connect people with nature and families with each other while promoting stewardship in state parks across our great nation."

About THOR Industries
THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries which, combined, represent one of the world's largest RVs manufacturers. For more information on the Company and its products, please visithttps://www.thorindustries.com/.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA
We're 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We are the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

favicon.png?sn=CG86901&sd=2021-08-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thor-industries-announces-multi-year-partnership-with-girl-scouts-of-the-usa-301363168.html

SOURCE THOR Industries

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG86901&Transmission_Id=202108260800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG86901&DateId=20210826
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment