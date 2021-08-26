THOR Industries Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA

PR Newswire

ELKHART, Ind., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) has entered a two-year partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the preeminent leadership development organization for girls grades K-12. The partnership underscores THOR's continued commitment to promoting inclusivity in the outdoors.

As part of the commitment, THOR will be sponsoring GSUSA's largest and most popular outdoor event, Girl Scouts Love State Parks. The annual event is hosted in nearly 500 state parks across all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The 2021 event, occurring September 11 and 12, will be focused on inclusivity and park stewardship in response to COVID's impact on public lands.

As part of the sponsorship, Girl Scouts is incorporating THOR's own sustainability program, Pick Up America, into its park stewardship efforts. Since the program's launch in 2019, participants have pledged to remove over 240 tons of trash from public lands. Any of the nearly 100,000 Girl Scouts and families expected to participate may pledge to remove bags of trash from public lands through a custom-designed, co-branded Pick Up America website.

"We are proud to be working with Girl Scouts and look forward to supporting their continued success in providing girls with outdoor experiences that build confident, courageous leaders," shared Bob Martin, President and CEO of THOR Industries. "Girl Scouts Love State Parks is a great opportunity to connect people with nature and families with each other while promoting stewardship in state parks across our great nation."

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries which, combined, represent one of the world's largest RVs manufacturers. For more information on the Company and its products, please visit https://www.thorindustries.com/ .

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

We're 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We are the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

SOURCE THOR Industries