LexisNexis Insurance Demand Meter Shows U.S. Auto Annual Shopping Rate Continued to Rise in Q2

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LexisNexis Insurance Demand Meter Shows U.S. Auto Annual Shopping Rate Continued to Rise in Q2

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Policies Growth Meter Achieves "Nuclear" as Market Hurdles 2020 Slowdown

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2021

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest edition of the LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Insurance Demand Meter reports the overall annual U.S. auto insurance shopping rate rose to 41.6% in Q2 2021, as market conditions over the past year spurred traditionally stable segments to shop their insurance. While shopping grew 1.1% year-over-year (YOY) in Q2, new policy growth reached 8% despite volumes consistent with Q1 2021. The Meter shows a "Nuclear" reading as compared to Q2 2020's low volumes and market hurdles.

YOY_shopping_new_policy_changes.jpg

"During the second half of 2020, strong shopping and new business volumes were buoyed by state and federal relief programs, so it will be interesting to see how the second half of 2021 performs," said Chris Rice, associate vice president of strategic business intelligence for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "The second quarter of 2021 represents the last time the industry's YOY growth numbers will compare to the pandemic-related shutdowns from last year."

In 2021, the boost in uninsured shopper volumes related to tax returns, which typically occurs in late-February and early-March, was pushed to late-March and early-April due to IRS processing delays. The third round of COVID-related stimulus checks hit in early April as well, resulting in a second wave of uninsured shoppers. Because uninsured shoppers are more likely to purchase a new policy, there was also a notable impact on new business volumes, combined with record low volumes in April 2020, and results in a surge of 32.3% growth in April.

The Young are Becoming Restless Again
In 2020, the under 35 age groups saw the biggest impacts during and following the shutdowns while the 66+ age groups saw strong volumes. In 2021, the younger age demographics are returning to expected volumes resulting in strong YOY growth numbers while volumes for older demographics remain relatively flat.

"Despite new vehicle sales suppressed by microchip shortages, reduced rate activity by carriers, and labor shortages in nearly every service industry, shopping volumes have remained surprisingly strong," said Adam Pichon, vice president and general manager of auto Insurance at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "While driving behaviors trended back towards 2019 patterns over the first half of 2021, which could lead to carriers evaluating rate levels over the second half, the full impact of the COVID delta variant is the big unknown as we look to the future."

To download the latest Insurance Demand Meter, click here.

About the LexisNexis Insurance Demand Meter
The LexisNexis Insurance Demand Meter is a quarterly analysis of shopping volume and frequency, new business volume and related data points. LexisNexis Risk Solutions offers this unique market-wide perspective of consumer shopping and switching behavior based on its analysis of billions of consumer shopping transactions since 2009, representing nearly 90% of the universe of shopping activity.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com, and www.relx.com.

Media Contacts:
Rocio Rivera
LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Phone: +1.678.694.2338
[email protected]

Mollie Holman
Brodeur Partners for LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Phone: +1.646.746.5611
[email protected]

LexisNexis_Risk_Solutions_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL86614&sd=2021-08-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexisnexis-insurance-demand-meter-shows-us-auto-annual-shopping-rate-continued-to-rise-in-q2-301363049.html

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL86614&Transmission_Id=202108260800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL86614&DateId=20210826
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment