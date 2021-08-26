Logo
MEI Pharma to Release 2021 Fiscal Year End Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on September 2, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, today announced that the Company will release its 2021 fiscal year end financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on September 2, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community to provide a corporate overview and update the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

  • When: September 2, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ET
  • Dial-in: 1-833-974-2378 (United States) or 1-412-317-5771 (International)
  • When requested, please ask the operator to join the MEI Pharma earnings call

Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register. You can access the live webcast under the investor relations section of MEI's website at: www.meipharma.com. A replay of the conference call will be archived for at least 30 days after the call.

About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP) is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing potential new therapies for cancer. MEI Pharma's portfolio of drug candidates contains multiple clinical-stage assets, including zandelisib, currently in ongoing clinical trials which may support marketing approvals with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities globally. Each of MEI Pharma's pipeline candidates leverages a different mechanism of action with the objective of developing therapeutic options that are: (1) differentiated, (2) address unmet medical needs and (3) deliver improved benefit to patients either as standalone treatments or in combination with other therapeutic options. For more information, please visit www.meipharma.com. Follow us on Twitter @MEI_Pharma and on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
Under U.S. law, a new drug cannot be marketed until it has been investigated in clinical studies and approved by the FDA as being safe and effective for the intended use. Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should be aware that our actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our failure to successfully commercialize our product candidates; costs and delays in the development and or FDA approval, or the failure to obtain such approval, of our product candidates; uncertainties or differences in interpretation in clinical trial results; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and individual companies, including on our counterparties, the supply chain, the execution of our clinical development programs, our access to financing and the allocation of government resources; our inability to maintain or enter into, and the risks resulting from our dependence upon, collaboration or contractual arrangements necessary for the development, manufacture, commercialization, marketing, sales and distribution of any products; competitive factors; our inability to protect our patents or proprietary rights and obtain necessary rights to third party patents and intellectual property to operate our business; our inability to operate our business without infringing the patents and proprietary rights of others; general economic conditions; the failure of any products to gain market acceptance; our inability to obtain any additional required financing; technological changes; government regulation; changes in industry practice; and one-time events. We do not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements.

mei_pharma_inc_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA83820&sd=2021-08-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mei-pharma-to-release-2021-fiscal-year-end-financial-results-and-provide-corporate-update-on-september-2-2021-301361458.html

SOURCE MEI Pharma, Inc.

