Natural Grocers® Honors Organic Harvest Month With Beyond Pesticides Fundraiser, Discounts On Organics, Free Reusable Shopping Bag, And More

PR Newswire

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers has become synonymous with the best in organics. With its 100% certified organic produce department, hundreds of organic items across all departments, and championing of organic-supportive brands and organizations, it's no surprise that Natural Grocers is honoring Organic Harvest Month this September. For its 6th year as America's Organic Headquarters®, the natural and organic grocery retailer is renewing its fundraising partnership with Beyond Pesticides, and invites its customers to enjoy discounts on organic products, free Nutrition Education experiences, and free reusable shopping bags for {N}power® members.

BEYOND PESTICIDES & LADYBUG LOVE YOUR NEIGHBORHOODS FUNDRAISER

In 2020, Natural Grocers teamed up with Beyond Pesticides, a 501(c)3 nonprofit advocacy and grassroots organization that aims to protect public health and the environment by leading the transition to a world free of toxic pesticides. The resulting Ladybug Love Your Neighborhoods campaign raises awareness and directly contributes funds to reduce the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, and promote organic practices in public spaces, making them safer for the community and pollinators.

With the goal to raise $100,000 for the Ladybug Love Your Neighborhoods campaign, the fundraising efforts include:

Natural Grocers will donate $1.00 for every limited-edition Organic Month reusable shopping bag (retail $1.99 ) sold.

for every limited-edition Organic Month reusable shopping bag (retail ) sold. Customers can donate $1 , $5 , or $10 at the register at 161 stores in 20 states to fund the Ladybug Love Your Neighborhoods projects in communities where Natural Grocers operates.

GET ORGANIC WITH NATURAL GROCERS

Amazing Savings : Save up to 45% on more than 20 organic customer favorites such as ice cream, fruit juices, coffee, frozen fruit, and essential oils on September 16 – 18.

: Save up to 45% on more than 20 organic customer favorites such as ice cream, fruit juices, coffee, frozen fruit, and essential oils on – 18. For Our {N}power Family: Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will receive these special perks from September 16 – September 18:

- Get $5.00 off a one-time purchase of $66.00 or more i .

- Free Organic Harvest Month limited-edition reusable shopping bag with purchase ii.

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will receive these special perks from – September 18: - Get off a one-time purchase of or more . - Free Organic Harvest Month limited-edition reusable shopping bag with purchase Instagram Organic Month Gift Card Giveaway iii : Three customers will each win one $100 Natural Grocers gift card by visiting @NaturalGrocers on Instagram and following the simple instructions on the giveaway post, between September 1 – 4.

Three customers will each win one Natural Grocers gift card by visiting @NaturalGrocers on Instagram and following the simple instructions on the giveaway post, between – 4. Organic Recipes: Natural Grocers' extensive recipe library includes an abundance of organic recipes to choose from, including two new recipes: Gluten-Free Garden Veggie Pasta and Corn and Green Chili Chowder.

ROOTED IN ORGANIC

As America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM, Organic Harvest Month is the perfect time for Natural Grocers to highlight the role organics play in both environmental and human health, sometimes in unexpected ways. The free Nutrition Education program focuses on the multifaceted benefits of eating organically:

Organics: Rooted in Life – Join Geoff Brokx, Natural Grocers' Nutrition and Quality Standards Specialist, as he discusses the human, environmental, and economic benefits of organic agriculture. The class will be available starting on Wednesday, September 1 here.

– Join Geoff Brokx, Natural Grocers' Nutrition and Quality Standards Specialist, as he discusses the human, environmental, and economic benefits of organic agriculture. The class will be available starting on here. Meet The Makers – Follow along on Instagram @NaturalGrocers for virtual behind-the-scenes looks at some of our organic brands who all meet the rigorous, regenerative and sustainable standards required to make it to our shelves. Follow along throughout September for organic cooking demos and product highlights.

– Follow along on Instagram @NaturalGrocers for virtual behind-the-scenes looks at some of our organic brands who all meet the rigorous, regenerative and sustainable standards required to make it to our shelves. Follow along throughout September for organic cooking demos and product highlights. Why Organic is good4uSM – Fall in love with organics as Natural Grocers' experts dig into why going organic is not only good for you, but also has a positive impact on our planet and our economic sustainability. Learn why Natural Grocers is known as America's Organic Headquarters here.

NATURAL GROCERS = ORGANIC HEADQUARTERS

Natural Grocers' long history as leaders in the organic movement and being a national model for organic advocacy make the company uniquely positioned to act as its communities' "Organic Headquarters." The grocery retailer sells only USDA certified 100% organic produce and has been active since its founding in promoting and protecting the integrity of the organic label. All stores are Certified Organic Food Handlers and are inspected annually by an organic certifying agency to ensure they are only using organic-approved processes and cleaning products. This certification, plus the company's commitment to selling only 100% Certified Organic Produce, helps to ensure its integrity from farm to basket to table.

More reasons why Natural Grocers is America's Organic Headquarters:

Even before the USDA program became official in the 1990s, Natural Grocers only sold 100% organic produce.

More than 75% of Natural Grocers Brand Products are Certified Organic, and bulk spices and herbs are 100% organic (and naturally non-GMO).

Humanely raised and sustainably sourced meat and seafood standards include a wide range of organic selections, as well as antibiotic and hormone-free selections.

The Company pledges to avoid pesticides that are harmful to beneficial insect and supports organic farming.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.

i This offer is available only to registered {N}power members. Offer valid 9/16/2021 – 9/18/2021 at participating Natural Grocers stores. $66 minimum purchase requirement does not include sales tax. Limit one transaction per account. Purchases of gift cards do not apply to accumulation of $66 minimum purchase requirement. $5 off reward will be applied to your purchase of $66 or more

ii Valid 9/16/2021 to 9/18/2021. Limit one per {N}power account, while supplies last; no rainchecks.

ii No purchase necessary. Open only to legal respondents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. Sweepstakes starts on 9/1/2021 and ends on 9/4/2021. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-honors-organic-harvest-month-with-beyond-pesticides-fundraiser-discounts-on-organics-free-reusable-shopping-bag-and-more-301363172.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.