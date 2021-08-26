Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call

PR Newswire

KATY, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASO) plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Academy will host a live conference call that day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Participants interested in accessing the live call can dial 1-877-407-3982 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6780 (International). The conference passcode is 13721945. A webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's website at investors.academy.com. To listen to the call, please dial in or access the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering passcode 13721945.

A replay of the webcast will be archived at investors.academy.com for approximately 30 days.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 19 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

