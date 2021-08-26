PeopleReady teams up with JR Motorsports' Sam Mayer for NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Race

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PeopleReady teams up with JR Motorsports' Sam Mayer for NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Race

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Mayer to drive #8 PeopleReady Chevrolet, bringing staffing leader's "Work Within Reach" brand promise to race fans

PR Newswire

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 26, 2021

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company, is thrilled to announce it will serve as the primary sponsor of JR Motorsports' Sam Mayer as he takes the wheel of the #8 PeopleReady Chevrolet Camaro in this Friday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250.

PeopleReady_JR_Motorsports_Chevrolet_Camaro.jpg

"I can't wait to get behind the wheel of the No. 8 PeopleReady Camaro. It looks amazing and would look even better in Victory Lane," said Mayer. "I can't thank PeopleReady and TrueBlue enough for giving me the opportunity to represent their brand. If you're in need of a job or looking for workers, make sure you connect with PeopleReady."

"PeopleReady is excited to team up with Mayer and JR Motorsports. We're looking forward to seeing that PeopleReady-branded car race and bring our message of connecting people and work faster and easier than ever before to millions of race fans," said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. "At PeopleReady, our invigorated brand along with the ongoing elevation of staffing technologies and service delivery are helping to ensure that quality work—and a quality workforce—are always within reach."

"We're proud to join with JR Motorsports and one of their top drivers, Sam Mayer, to drive home the mission-focused work of PeopleReady and all of our TrueBlue companies," said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue, the parent company of PeopleReady. "Mayer's can-do attitude makes him a great brand ambassador for PeopleReady as we strive to make it easier than ever to connect people and work as a force for good in the communities that we serve."

PeopleReady has a variety of ways for job seekers to connect to work opportunities: via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com).

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 in Daytona starts at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBCSN.

About PeopleReady
PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put more than 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

About JR Motorsports
JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 20th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns four championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com [jrmracing.com].

PR_CLR_MD_2021__JPEG___NEW_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF86964&sd=2021-08-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peopleready-teams-up-with-jr-motorsports-sam-mayer-for-nascar-xfinity-series-wawa-250-race-301363184.html

SOURCE PeopleReady

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF86964&Transmission_Id=202108260800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF86964&DateId=20210826
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment