PeopleReady teams up with JR Motorsports' Sam Mayer for NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Race

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company, is thrilled to announce it will serve as the primary sponsor of JR Motorsports' Sam Mayer as he takes the wheel of the #8 PeopleReady Chevrolet Camaro in this Friday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250.

"I can't wait to get behind the wheel of the No. 8 PeopleReady Camaro. It looks amazing and would look even better in Victory Lane," said Mayer. "I can't thank PeopleReady and TrueBlue enough for giving me the opportunity to represent their brand. If you're in need of a job or looking for workers, make sure you connect with PeopleReady."

"PeopleReady is excited to team up with Mayer and JR Motorsports. We're looking forward to seeing that PeopleReady-branded car race and bring our message of connecting people and work faster and easier than ever before to millions of race fans," said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. "At PeopleReady, our invigorated brand along with the ongoing elevation of staffing technologies and service delivery are helping to ensure that quality work—and a quality workforce—are always within reach."

"We're proud to join with JR Motorsports and one of their top drivers, Sam Mayer, to drive home the mission-focused work of PeopleReady and all of our TrueBlue companies," said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue, the parent company of PeopleReady. "Mayer's can-do attitude makes him a great brand ambassador for PeopleReady as we strive to make it easier than ever to connect people and work as a force for good in the communities that we serve."

PeopleReady has a variety of ways for job seekers to connect to work opportunities: via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com).

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 in Daytona starts at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBCSN.

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put more than 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

About JR Motorsports

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 20th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns four championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com [jrmracing.com].

