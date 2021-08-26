Logo
Data Strategy Expert Dr. Portia Crowe Joins Accenture Federal Services

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Accenture+Federal+Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has hired data expert and former Army Futures Command’s Network Cross Functional Team Chief Data Officer, Dr. Portia Crowe, in the role of Chief Data Strategy Director for Defense.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005021/en/

DrPortiaCrowe.jpg

Dr. Portia Crowe (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Crowe brings 20 years of experience including previous roles as the Chief of Cyber Engineering and Operations, as well as Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Communications, Command, and Control Tactical Headquarters.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Crowe’s leadership to help drive transformation strategies for our federal customers and scale AI and ML-fueled transformation,” said Bryan Rich, Accenture Federal Services managing director and applied intelligence practice lead. “Cloud-enabled analytical technologies now play a critical role in helping federal agencies protect U.S. national security, drive business value, and achieve overall mission success.”

Dr. Crowe will help clients to realize the tremendous power of data in gleaning game-changing insights and making prudent, data-driven decisions through data strategy, cloud strategy, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence.

“Federal leaders rely on accurate and timely data more than ever to optimize business performance,” said Dr. Crowe. “I look forward to helping Accenture Federal Services’ clients keep pace with today’s digital world, solve vexing digital transformation challenges, and achieve operational efficiencies.”

Crowe holds a Ph.D. in Systems Engineering from the Stevens Institute of Technology, as well as degrees in engineering management and computer science. She is a 2021 FED 100 recipient, an Army Top 25 Acquisition Professional, and has received five Civilian Service Medals. Dr. Crowe also volunteers as a mentor to K-12 STEM students.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005021/en/

