Belden Announces Exciting Product Launches for Q3 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, continues to offer its customers more options to deliver robust performance, withstand extreme environments and maximize space utilization with new Q3 2021 product launches.

Cable:

  • Belden DataTuff® Cat 6A High Flex Industrial Ethernet Cables deliver reliable, robust performance for high-movement applications in harsh environments. Designed for tight industrial spaces, they offer best-in-class torsion tolerance.
  • Belden OSDP Access Control Cables provide high levels of security, flexibility, convenience and performance to connect security and access control systems.
  • Belden Category 6A 10GXW53 F/UTP Cables are one of the industry's smallest OD cables available, combining the performance and quality ideal for in-building wireless and AV applications.
  • Alpha Wire ThermoThin Hook-Up Wire is designed to withstand extreme temperatures and features an exceptionally small and lightweight construction. ThermoThin is an ideal solution for demanding applications where space is at a premium.

Connectivity:

  • Thinklogical Matrix Switch Fiber Harnesses and Cable Management have been jointly designed between Thinklogical and Belden, and are purpose-built to simplify fiber installation, configuration and maintenance to and from Thinklogical Matrix Switches.
  • Belden REVConnect® Shielded FlexPlugs, available for Category 6A and Category 6, are ideal for connecting IoT and 100W PoE endpoint devices that require small-footprint, low-profile RJ45 plugs or tight wire routing.

Networking & Software:

  • Hirschmann Operating System (HiOS) Software Upgrade enables seamless integration into industrial control systems by meeting automation network requirements, supporting multiple protocols and leveraging TSN technology.

To learn more about these solutions, as well as the types of technology and applications they support, visit www.belden.com%2Fnew-products.

About Belden

Belden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today’s applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, USA, and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden, Belden Sending All The Right Signals, and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210826005062r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005062/en/

