Belden Announces Exciting Product Launches for Q3 2021

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, continues to offer its customers more options to deliver robust performance, withstand extreme environments and maximize space utilization with new Q3 2021 product launches.

Cable:

Belden DataTuff ® Cat 6A High Flex Industrial Ethernet Cables deliver reliable, robust performance for high-movement applications in harsh environments. Designed for tight industrial spaces, they offer best-in-class torsion tolerance.

deliver reliable, robust performance for high-movement applications in harsh environments. Designed for tight industrial spaces, they offer best-in-class torsion tolerance. Belden OSDP Access Control Cables provide high levels of security, flexibility, convenience and performance to connect security and access control systems.

provide high levels of security, flexibility, convenience and performance to connect security and access control systems. Belden Category 6A 10GXW53 F/UTP Cables are one of the industry's smallest OD cables available, combining the performance and quality ideal for in-building wireless and AV applications.

are one of the industry's smallest OD cables available, combining the performance and quality ideal for in-building wireless and AV applications. Alpha Wire ThermoThin Hook-Up Wire is designed to withstand extreme temperatures and features an exceptionally small and lightweight construction. ThermoThin is an ideal solution for demanding applications where space is at a premium.

Connectivity:

Thinklogical Matrix Switch Fiber Harnesses and Cable Management have been jointly designed between Thinklogical and Belden, and are purpose-built to simplify fiber installation, configuration and maintenance to and from Thinklogical Matrix Switches.

have been jointly designed between Thinklogical and Belden, and are purpose-built to simplify fiber installation, configuration and maintenance to and from Thinklogical Matrix Switches. Belden REVConnect® Shielded FlexPlugs, available for Category 6A and Category 6, are ideal for connecting IoT and 100W PoE endpoint devices that require small-footprint, low-profile RJ45 plugs or tight wire routing.

Networking & Software:

Hirschmann Operating System (HiOS) Software Upgrade enables seamless integration into industrial control systems by meeting automation network requirements, supporting multiple protocols and leveraging TSN technology.

About Belden

Belden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets.

